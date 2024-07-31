Rockers Sink the Chinooks Behind Big Third Inning

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers' Daalen Adderley at bat(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-10) bested the Lakeshore Chinooks (9-15) 9-7 tonight at Capital Credit Union Park. Seven of Green Bay's scores came in the third inning, with the team also tacking on a run in both the second and fourth innings.

The Rockers' tally in the second inning came on a solo-shot off the bat of Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount). The do-it-all weapon for Green Bay now has two home runs on the season, and his long-ball in the second wasn't the only splash play he would make.

As a part of the Green Bay flurry in the third, Adderley crushed a ball over the head of Lakeshore's center fielder with the bases loaded. Not only would the senior clear the bases, but he made it all the way to third base for a triple.

In addition to Adderley's three-bagger, Sam Miller (Columbia) brought in the two runs in the third on an RBI-single. The shortstop now has 44 RBI on the summer, which is top-five in the Great Lakes Division.

The other two hits in the top of the third came courtesy of Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois). The catcher began the inning with a single, then had an RBI-knock in his second at-bat of the frame. Gregorio finished with three base hits in four at-bats.

After Green Bay blitzed Lakeshore to take a 8-1 lead after three, the Chinooks responded with two in the fourth. However, Jake Bold (Princeton) got a run back with an RBI-single in the bottom of four.

The Chinooks did make things interesting, though. Lakeshore scored three runs in the sixth to cut the Green Bay lead to 9-6. It was then that the pressure shifted to Rockers bullpen - which stepped up to the occasion.

Charlie Adamson (Hawaii) and Treshon Paschal (Southern Arkansas) each tossed two innings of relief, only allowing three hits and one run in that time. The duo struck out three Chinooks as well, and Paschal picked up the save for his efforts.

With the win, Green Bay moves to 5-0 against Lakeshore this season. The Rockers attempt to stay unbeaten against the Chinooks when the two teams face off in Mequon tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Following that contest, Green Bay returns home for a date with the Madison Mallards on Thursday.

The game against Madison is at 6:35 p.m. and could have major postseason implications. Gates for the clash open at 5:30, and that's when NEW Dueling Pianos will start performing live music on the Security-Luebke Roofing Stage. They'll be playing through the end of the seventh inning.

Since that battle with the Mallards is on a Thursday, fans can celebrate Thirsty Thursday with half-priced domestic taps through the fifth inning. Additionally, tickets for the Bud Light Party Patio are just $30.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

