Dock Spiders Split Two-Game Series with Kalamazoo with a 7-4 Loss

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Tyler Neises at bat(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - A four-run, two-out rally in the seventh inning led Kalamazoo to a 7-4 win over the Dock Spiders at Herr-Baker Field on Wednesday. With the loss, the Dock Spiders moved to 22-37 overall and 9-17 in the second half.

The Dock Spiders started the scoring in the second inning. After loading the bases with one out, Garrett Hietpas (Winona State) hit a single to right field, bringing in the first run to make the score 1-0. The next batter, Caden Shapiro (Princeton), singled to right field, bringing in the second run and making it 2-0.

Kalamazoo got on the board in the third inning with a single from Brodey Acres (Walsh) that brought home Antonio Perrotta (Virginia), making the score 2-1.

The Dock Spiders responded in the bottom of the third inning. After getting the first two batters on base, a flyout to right field advanced both runners to second and third base. The next batter, Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech), singled into left field, bringing home both runs and making the score 4-1.

The score remained unchanged until the seventh inning. After the Dock Spiders got the first two outs in the inning, a double by Ryar Rinehart (Kalamazoo College) started a four-run rally. Following Rinehart's hit, the Dock Spiders allowed three straight walks, two hit-by-pitches, and another walk, scoring four runs and giving Kalamazoo a 5-4 lead. The Dock Spiders used three pitchers in the inning.

The Growlers added another run in the eighth inning by loading the bases with one out. A sac-fly to center brought home a run, making the score 6-4.

Kalamazoo scored one more in the ninth, extending their lead to 7-4. The Dock Spiders got one runner on base in the ninth inning but fell short, ending with a final score of 7-4.

The Dock Spiders make their final trip to Lakeshore on Thursday to face the Chinooks, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

