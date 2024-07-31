Chucks Complete Undefeated Streak at Witter Field

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Woodchucks split the final game of the series against the Rafters, 17-3. The Chucks did not lose once at Witter Field this season, and they have scored a total of 57 runs on the road against the Rafters.

The Chucks had a monster of a 3rd inning. They scored 8 runs in just 1 inning, including 4 back-to-back. The inning started with a Jake Berkland (Mankato) walk, followed by 4 consecutive hits by Vance Sheahan (USC-Upstate), Val Cerna Jr. (CMU), Max Galvin (Miami), and Colin Bruggemann (Oklahoma State), including a double by Val Cerna Jr. in his first game back as a Woodchuck. Christian Smith-Johnson also had a sac-fly that scored another run for 8 total.

The Chucks followed it with a 2-run 4th inning, from a 2-run shot from Colin Bruggemann for his 6th of the year. The Chucks would get 1 more in the 6th thanks to a single from Sam Fischer (FIU), and 2 more in the 7th thanks to 4 back-to-back hits from Christian Smith-Johnson (Corpus Christi), Jake Berkland, Vance Sheahan, and Val Cerna Jr. Smith-Johnson had a double to lead off that inning as well.

In the top of the 8th, Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) launched his 8th of the season over left-field, scoring Samuel Fischer to make the score 15-1. Jake Berkland and Christian Smith-Johnson both scored as well to make things 17-1.

Travis Lutz (Bradley University) started the night on the mound for the Chucks. He went a full 5.0 innings pitched, allowing just 1 hit, no runs, and throwing 7 strikeouts. Seth Clausen (Minnesota) got the Chucks to the 9th, throwing two scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts. David Brown (Oklahoma-Tonkawa) was given the nod to close out the 9th. He struck out 1 for the Chucks victory.

The Chucks return home to Athletic Park tomorrow, August 1st, for the Zooperstars! That will kick off a 3 game home stand. First pitch is at 6:35PM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.