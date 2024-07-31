Eau Claire Express Weekly Recap

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, WI - Thank you fans for another exciting week of Express Baseball! Walkoffs, Home Runs, and many fun promotions have lead us to another fun week of Northwoods Leagu baseball, so let's break it down.

After returning from the All-Star break, the Eau Claire Express have been scorching hot, winning four games in a row and five of their last six games. In their first series back, the Trains opened up a two game home series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, in which they swept the series. Game one was a nail biter until the end, as the game went into extra innings. Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) was the games hero, hitting a three-run walk off home run over the Oak Leaf Clinic sign to walk the game off by a final score of 10-8! Game two would be all about the Express offense, as the Eau Claire hitters pushed home a staggering 13 runs in the first five innings of play, sealing a 16-6 win and series sweep.

The Express continued their homestand on Saturday night, opening up a new home series against the visiting Waterloo Bucks on the Chippewa Steel x Eau Claire Express night at Carson Park. While fans rushed to the field to recieve a limited edition hockey jersey, the Express players readied themselves to keep their winning streak alive and push even closer towards a playoff spot. They would do just that, as a nine run second inning lifted the Express to a third win in a row, securing the victory by a final score of 10-5. Game four was a wild one, as the Express walked it off once again on a wild pitch, where Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) scored on a close play at the plate to beat the Bucks 12-11.

Eau Claire hit the road yesterday, heading to La Crosse for a new series, while also completing the suspended July 4th game, which was originally rained out. In yesterdays doubleheader, the Express were defeated in game one by the Loggers, by a final score of 18-9. They would quickly bounce back, as they cruised past La Crosse in game two of the night, winning 8-2 and securing a split on the days games.

Ethan Farris (Texas State) has been the conductor of the Trains offense since the all star break, hitting .500, tallying 11 hits, nine runs, four home runs, two grand slams, and 16 RBI! Farris was awarded the Northwoods League Player of the Night honors twice in that span.

The Express look to continue their hot streak and fight for a playoff spot. The Express will finish their series and look for a sweep today against the La Crosse Loggers at Copeland Park. They then return home on Thursday, as they take on the Duluth Huskies and Thunder Bay Border Cats in a four game homestand at Carson Park. Every game matters down the stretch, so make sure to come on out and support your Eau Claire Express as they make their final playoff push!

