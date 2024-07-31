Former Rox Pitcher Will Warren Debuts with New York Yankees
July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League
St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud Rox alum Will Warren made his Major League debut for the New York Yankees on Tuesday, July 30th versus the Philadelphia Phillies. Warren started the game and went 5.1 innings allowing four runs on four hits while striking out six. Former two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper was Warren's first big leagues strike out. Warren would strike out Harper twice on the night.
Warren, who played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana University, played for the St. Cloud Rox in 2018. He was drafted in the 8th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Yankees.
In 2018 with the Rox, Warren appeared in 11 games and was 2-4 with a 4.62 ERA. He struck out 49 batters in 48.2 innings and had one save.
Prior to his callup to the Yankees, Warren had started the season with Scranton/Wilkes Barre. He had appeared in 20 games and was 5-5 with 115 strikeouts in 95.2 innings.
St. Cloud now has a Northwoods League best 39 former players who have reached the major league level. Warren is the second former Rox player to make his MLB debut this season after former Rox infielder Daniel Schneemann made his debut with the Cleveland Guardians earlier this summer.
The Rox play game two of a two-game series in Dickenson, North Dakota against the Badlands Big Sticks on July 31st at 7:35 PM followed by a two-game series in Mankato, Minnesota against the MoonDogs. The Rox return home on Saturday, August 3rd at 6:05 PM against the Badlands Big Sticks. The first 500 fans receive a team trading card set presented by Blaze Credit Union.
The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
