Kingfish Shut Out by Mallards 13-0
July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
MADISON, WI - The Madison Mallards have had Kenosha's number this year and continued their success in a 13-0 shutout.
Kenosha was able to tally seven hits but could not score a run in the ballgame. Madison scored early and often putting up runs in all but two frames.
The Mallards scored six runs in the first three innings setting the tone in the ballgame early. Madison now has a taken three straight games from the Kingfish.
Noah Lazuka was the only Kingfish to record a multi-hit game.
Kenosha starter Connor Trepanier allowed six earned runs in his four innings of work. The Kenosha bullpen would then allow another seven.
The Fish will face off against the Mallards again tomorrw at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2024
- Kingfish Shut Out by Mallards 13-0 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Take Game One Over Kalamazoo, 4-2 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Finish Regular Season Slate in Wausau with 9-4 Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- A Night Of Consistency And Home Runs Secure Big Larks Win Over Honkers - Bismarck Larks
- Logs Split Doubleheader Against Eau Claire - La Crosse Loggers
- Chucks Lose Long One at Home - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Sink the Chinooks Behind Big Third Inning - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Drop First Game in over Two Weeks at Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.