Kingfish Shut Out by Mallards 13-0

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







MADISON, WI - The Madison Mallards have had Kenosha's number this year and continued their success in a 13-0 shutout.

Kenosha was able to tally seven hits but could not score a run in the ballgame. Madison scored early and often putting up runs in all but two frames.

The Mallards scored six runs in the first three innings setting the tone in the ballgame early. Madison now has a taken three straight games from the Kingfish.

Noah Lazuka was the only Kingfish to record a multi-hit game.

Kenosha starter Connor Trepanier allowed six earned runs in his four innings of work. The Kenosha bullpen would then allow another seven.

The Fish will face off against the Mallards again tomorrw at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

