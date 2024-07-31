St. Cloud Rox Game Worn Mental Health Awareness Jersey Auction Live Now

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







The St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club is proud to support many local charity organizations to help fund various needs throughout the community. The Rox, in partnership with Newport Healthcare, are auctioning off their special game-worn jerseys that are promoting Mental Health Awareness. The players will wear the jerseys on Monday, August 5th with 100% of all net proceeds benefiting Thumbs Up in support of Youth Mental Health. The auction concludes on August 5th at 9:00 PM CST.

To bid on jerseys and support a great cause please click here.

Or visit https://mentalhealthawareness.afrogs.org/#/index

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.