MoonDogs Drop Game Two to Minot and Split the Series

July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MoonDogs drop Game Two to Minot 11-4, splitting the series.

Mankato struggled on the mound tonight allowing 13 walks and making Minot's day at the plate very easy.

Mankato's lone offensive highlight was a 3-run home run in the 4th inning by Zach Stroh (MSU - Mankato) making it his second night in a row with a bomb.

The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow night against St. Cloud looking to knock off the top team in the division and move back into the playoff conversation.

