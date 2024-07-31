Logs Defeat Eau Claire 22-7
July 31, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers delivered a dominant offensive performance, defeating the Eau Claire Express 22-7 at Copeland Park in front of 1,425 fans. The Loggers collected 22 runs on 18 hits, improving their record to 30-30 on the season.
Logger starter Ryan Troye (Cal Santa Barbara) struggled with control, lasting just 2.2 innings while allowing six runs on four hits. He issued three walks and struck out five.
On the other side, Eau Claire's starter Evan Esch (St. Thomas) was unable to make it out of the first inning, giving up seven runs on six hits.
La Crosse wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, exploding for nine runs in the first inning. The scoring barrage included RBI singles from Mitch Wood (Northern Kentucky), Tyler Smith (St. Peters), and Zach Wadas (TCU), an RBI fielder's choice from Cooper Brass (New Mexico), a three-run homer by Ian Collier (Texas State), and a two-run single by RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt).
Eau Claire responded in the second inning, taking advantage of Troye's control issues. The Express scored three runs, with Dylan Knowles driving in one on a single, Brig Richartz (St. Thomas) adding another RBI single, and Brady Reynolds (Stanford) bringing home a run on a groundout.
Eau Claire added three more runs in the third inning, narrowing the deficit to 9-6.
However, the Loggers extended their lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run double by Case Sanderson (Nebraska), making it 11-6.
La Crosse continued to add to their tally, with two more runs in the fourth inning on a single by Matt Miura (Hawaii) and another run in the fifth on a groundout by Tyler Smith.
The Loggers further padded their lead in the sixth inning with an RBI walk from Miura, a sacrifice fly by Hamilton, and another RBI groundout by Sanderson, bringing the score to 17-6.
Eau Claire managed to add one more run in the seventh on an RBI groundout from Brady Blake, but La Crosse put the game out of reach with five additional runs in the eighth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Smith.
With the victory, the Loggers now head to Waterloo to take on the Bucks, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2024
- MoonDogs Drop Game Two to Minot and Split the Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Split Two-Game Series with Kalamazoo with a 7-4 Loss - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- The Larks Complete Successful Sweep Over the Honkers - Bismarck Larks
- Logs Defeat Eau Claire 22-7 - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Stun Kingfish 10-8 with Late Comeback - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chucks Complete Undefeated Streak at Witter Field - Wausau Woodchucks
- Spitters Sweep Back-To-Back Series - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Larks Complete Sweep of Honkers 7-5 - Rochester Honkers
- St. Cloud Rox Game Worn Mental Health Awareness Jersey Auction Live Now - St. Cloud Rox
- Former Rox Pitcher Will Warren Debuts with New York Yankees - St. Cloud Rox
- Griffin Cameron Steals Bases. He's Also a Goofy Twin and Hometown Hero. - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Larks Set to Host Annual Clark's Birthday Party - Bismarck Larks
- Growlers Leave Bases Loaded in Ninth Ending Six-Game Win Streak - Kalamazoo Growlers
- St. Cloud Rox Alum Will Warren Debuts with the Yankees - Northwoods
- Eau Claire Express Weekly Recap - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish Shut Out by Mallards 13-0 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Dock Spiders Take Game One Over Kalamazoo, 4-2 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Finish Regular Season Slate in Wausau with 9-4 Victory - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- A Night Of Consistency And Home Runs Secure Big Larks Win Over Honkers - Bismarck Larks
- Logs Split Doubleheader Against Eau Claire - La Crosse Loggers
- Chucks Lose Long One at Home - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Sink the Chinooks Behind Big Third Inning - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Drop First Game in over Two Weeks at Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent La Crosse Loggers Stories
- Logs Defeat Eau Claire 22-7
- Logs Split Doubleheader Against Eau Claire
- Loggers Drop Game 2 in Rochester
- Loggers Drop Game 1 against Rochester
- Loggers Fall to Fond du Lac 13-7