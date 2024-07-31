Larks Complete Sweep of Honkers 7-5

Bismarck completed a two-game sweep over the Honkers on Wednesday.

Rochester fell behind early but responded in the second when Paul Schoenfeld and Dom Rodriguez started the third inning with back-to-back doubles. Rodriguez scored later in the inning, giving the Honkers the lead.

The Larks responded with two in their half of the third, but Rochester retook the lead on a Paul Schoenfeld RBI single. Rodriguez then doubled home two more.

Josiah Granados started and was phenomenal through five innings, giving up just three runs and striking out 11. However, he gave up the lead in the sixth, and Bismarck never looked back.

The Honkers will now head to Minot trailing first-place Duluth by two and a half games.

