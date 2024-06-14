Flooding the Great Plains - Back-to-Back Sweeps for the Woodchucks
June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
The Woodchucks make it five in a row and two straight sweeps, defeating Duluth 9-2 and sending a message to a team they haven't seen since 2016.
The first two innings looked like a pitcher's duel, a rare occurrence for the Woodchucks bats. Chris Scinta (U of Miami) sat down three batters via strikeout and gave up just one hit through two innings.
The Woodchucks returned to normal form when they plated across two runs in the 3rd inning. Daniel Harden (McClennan Comm. College) rocketed a single up the middle and the speedy Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) and Jake Berkland (Mankato St.) were able to open the scoring for the Chucks. The base hit was huge for Harden who had just five hits prior to tonight.
The bases were busy as the Chucks loaded them up in the 6th after a base hit and a pair of walks. With ducks on the pond and two outs, Brayden Smith (Iowa Western Comm. College) walked on four pitches. The Chucks would strand three and led 3-0 onto the bottom of the 6th.
Jake Berkland reached on a single in the 7th, and like a dog on bone he stole 2nd, and came around on two straight wild pitches. Chucks led 4-1 in the bottom of the 7th.
Clutch time insurance runs were the name of the game tonight. Smith-Johnson came across due to three straight Chucks singles. The Huskies shot themselves in the foot throwing two straight wild pitches, allowing Jake Berkland and Jonah St. Antoine (U of Pittsburg) to score. Max Galvin would add another on a sacrifice fly sending Harden home.
Max Soliz Jr. put the icing on the cake and made it a five-run inning on a solo home run, his second of the season. The Chucks allowed one in the ninth, but it wouldn't matter, and the hottest team in the Northwoods made it look easy in Duluth once again.
Up next the Chucks will play an exciting series against another hot team, the Thunder Bay Border Cats. After that, it's back to Athletic Park on Tuesday June 18. Come on down for Hot Dog Hundo night! Buy a hot dog and give yourself a chance to find one wrapped with $100!
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2024
- Rockers Outlast Dock Spiders in a Shootout - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockford Earns Fourth Straight Win Over Kokomo, 8-6 - Rockford Rivets
- Huskies Muster Just Four Hits, Fall in Series Finale to Wausau - Duluth Huskies
- Pit Spitters Swept; Losers of Three Straight - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to Big Sticks, 5-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Hold off Late-Inning Rally by Pit Spitters - Kenosha Kingfish
- Flooding the Great Plains - Back-to-Back Sweeps for the Woodchucks - Wausau Woodchucks
- Honkers Win First Game of the Year at Mayo Field - Rochester Honkers
- Near Perfection Tonight in Mankato as the MoonDogs Shut Out Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Introducing the Northwoods' Newest Rivalry: The Battle of the Badlands - Minot Hot Tots
- Rockers Travel to Face the Dock Spiders with a Chance for Revenge - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Win 13th Straight Game at MCCU Field, Taking Game One of I-94 Rivalry - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Battle Jacks Announce Seinfeld Night Offering Jerry Seinfeld Coaching Position - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Green Bay Falls to Fond du Lac 12-3 - Green Bay Rockers
- A Lustrous Start for Tsengeg, Dock Spiders' Offense Explode in 12-3 Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Shut Down Leprechauns for 4-1 Home Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kokomo Jackrabbits with a Thrilling 11-7 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Best Delivers Go-Ahead Hit as Madison Mallards Defeat Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Madison Breaks Tie Late to Down Wisconsin Rapids in the State Capital - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wausau Woodchucks Stories
- Flooding the Great Plains - Back-to-Back Sweeps for the Woodchucks
- Call It a Streak, Woodchucks Win Four Straight
- Another Sweep for the Chucks - Riding the Win Train to Northern Minnesota
- Woodchucks Beat the Express in First Meeting Since 2013
- Woodchucks Remain Undefeated at Home