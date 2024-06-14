Honkers Win First Game of the Year at Mayo Field
June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Rochester Honkers have won a game at Mayo Field in 2024.
They took an early lead thanks to an RBI single from Dom Rodriguez. They built on that in the fourth when Max Ortega sent a ball over the right field wall. Augusto Mungarrieta scorched a two-run double down the left field line to make the score 5-1 in the sixth.
Cooper Marshall was phenomenal in his fourth start of the year, going six innings of one-run ball and striking out five. Drew Peters came in relief of him and slammed the door with a three-out save.
Mungarrieta went 2/4 and Rodriguez 3/3. Rochester ended with five runs on nine hits.
The Honkers won 5-2 and improved to 3-15. They will travel to Waterloo tomorrow. .fusion-content-tb-1
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2024
- Rockers Outlast Dock Spiders in a Shootout - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockford Earns Fourth Straight Win Over Kokomo, 8-6 - Rockford Rivets
- Huskies Muster Just Four Hits, Fall in Series Finale to Wausau - Duluth Huskies
- Pit Spitters Swept; Losers of Three Straight - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Drop Final Game of Homestand to Big Sticks, 5-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Kingfish Hold off Late-Inning Rally by Pit Spitters - Kenosha Kingfish
- Flooding the Great Plains - Back-to-Back Sweeps for the Woodchucks - Wausau Woodchucks
- Honkers Win First Game of the Year at Mayo Field - Rochester Honkers
- Near Perfection Tonight in Mankato as the MoonDogs Shut Out Bismarck - Mankato MoonDogs
- Introducing the Northwoods' Newest Rivalry: The Battle of the Badlands - Minot Hot Tots
- Rockers Travel to Face the Dock Spiders with a Chance for Revenge - Green Bay Rockers
- Growlers Win 13th Straight Game at MCCU Field, Taking Game One of I-94 Rivalry - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Battle Jacks Announce Seinfeld Night Offering Jerry Seinfeld Coaching Position - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Green Bay Falls to Fond du Lac 12-3 - Green Bay Rockers
- A Lustrous Start for Tsengeg, Dock Spiders' Offense Explode in 12-3 Win - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Shut Down Leprechauns for 4-1 Home Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kokomo Jackrabbits with a Thrilling 11-7 Victory - Rockford Rivets
- Best Delivers Go-Ahead Hit as Madison Mallards Defeat Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Madison Breaks Tie Late to Down Wisconsin Rapids in the State Capital - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Honkers Stories
- Honkers Win First Game of the Year at Mayo Field
- Honkers Fall Again in Extras 9-5
- Honkers Loose in Extras 10-9
- Waterloo Walks-off Rochester
- Mankato Outlasts, Sweeps Rochester