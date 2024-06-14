Honkers Win First Game of the Year at Mayo Field

The Rochester Honkers have won a game at Mayo Field in 2024.

They took an early lead thanks to an RBI single from Dom Rodriguez. They built on that in the fourth when Max Ortega sent a ball over the right field wall. Augusto Mungarrieta scorched a two-run double down the left field line to make the score 5-1 in the sixth.

Cooper Marshall was phenomenal in his fourth start of the year, going six innings of one-run ball and striking out five. Drew Peters came in relief of him and slammed the door with a three-out save.

Mungarrieta went 2/4 and Rodriguez 3/3. Rochester ended with five runs on nine hits.

The Honkers won 5-2 and improved to 3-15. They will travel to Waterloo tomorrow. .fusion-content-tb-1

