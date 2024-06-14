Introducing the Northwoods' Newest Rivalry: The Battle of the Badlands

June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - Ahead of the 2024 Northwoods League season, the league underwent westward expansion, bringing in the Badlands Big Sticks out of Dickinson, North Dakota. The addition of the Big Sticks brought the number of North Dakota Northwoods teams to three, following in the footsteps of the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots, already rivals in their own right. Now, not only do the Sticks and Tots have an in-state rivalry, but the series also has its name: the Battle of the Badlands presented by Chord Energy.

As the name would suggest, this rivalry series is western Dakota down to its core. The land between the Northwoods League cities of Minot and Dickinson offers much for the eyes to see, including the awe-inspiring Badlands geographical formation. "With the natural beauty that makes up the Badlands, it was the clear choice that the rivalry name should honor that," said Big Sticks General Manager, Logan Hoff. "The Badlands and the Missouri River are what directly separate Dickinson from Minot. It means a lot to both communities and to the entire state."

The area not only offers marvelous sights, but also rich history and legendary figures including the likes of former president Theodore Roosevelt, whose image was an inspiration for the game's name. "While the trophy design is still under wraps, I can reveal that the concept of 'Teddy Roosevelt riding a bison' helped seal the deal for the 'Battle of the Badlands' name," said Monica Hocking, General Manager of the Minot Hot Tots.

Just as there is a long, storied history of North Dakota's western region, there is a deep tradition in baseball between Minot and Dickinson, going back to the days of independent semi-pro ball in the Manitoba-Dakota league, where the Minot Mallards and Dickinson Packers were league members in the 1955 and 1956 seasons. More recently, teams based in the two cities would be featured in the Expedition League, a collegiate summer league formed of teams on the Upper Great Plains. The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (Minot) and Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson) would play 57 times over four seasons, with Badlands winning the narrow head-to-head series 30-27. In the short-lived Expedition League, both the Sabre Dogs and Big Sticks would win a league title.

Since the Big Sticks left the Expedition League and the Sabre Dogs shut their doors, Minot and Dickinson have yet to play one another. That all changes when the Battle of the Badlands gets underway on June 15 at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. Over the course of the 2024 season, the Hot Tots and Big Sticks will meet 12 times as Great Plains West division foes. The season series will conclude with a four-game set beginning on August 5 at Corbett Field in Minot and concluding August 8 in Dickinson.

As for the series' sponsor, Chord Energy, a company that specializes in petroleum, oil, and natural gas production, Hocking added "The oil and gas industry is the lifeblood of Minot and Dickinson, so partnering with Chord Energy to ignite a rivalry between our teams was a natural fit."

The Battle of the Badlands presented by Chord Energy is the newest rivalry in the Northwoods League, bringing more summer baseball excitement to the communities of Minot and Dickinson, who have always shared a long-standing tradition of the sport.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.