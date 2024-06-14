Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kokomo Jackrabbits with a Thrilling 11-7 Victory

June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets secured an exhilarating 11-7 victory against the Kokomo Jackrabbits in a highly contested game last night. The Rivets showcased an impressive combination of power-hitting and strategic plays to outlast their opponents.

Luke Matthews (#10) initiated the action with a fly out to right field, but momentum shifted as Jack Dupuis (#18) walked and Aidan Mcaskie (#28) struck out. Jack Anderson (#25) reached first on a fielder's choice, ending a scoreless top of the first. In the bottom half, Jack Zebig (#9) and Brayden Bakes (#7) walked, setting the stage for Kyle Schupmann's (#8) three-run home run. The Jackrabbits responded in the second with Dupuis scoring on Anderson's single, narrowing the gap to 3-2.

The Rivets exploded in the fourth, with Tommy Townsend (#15) hitting a grand slam, giving them a commanding lead. Despite a Jackrabbits' rally in the sixth, the Rivets held on, aided by James Oman (#8) scoring on a wild pitch and an insurance run in the ninth. Key performances included Schupmann's home run, Townsend's grand slam, and Anderson's consistent hitting.

