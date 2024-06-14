Green Bay Falls to Fond du Lac 12-3

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers fell to the Dock Spiders for a third time this season, 12-3, snapping their four-game winning streak. Despite the loss, Green Bay showed flashes of greatness on both sides of the ball, aided by a pair of home runs.

In the third inning, leadoff batter Lukas Torres (Wagner) continued to make an impact from the first spot in the lineup. He hammered a two-run home run over the right field wall for his second of the year, giving Green Bay an early lead 2-0. Fond Du Lac quickly responded with a six-run inning in the top of the fourth, capitalized by a Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) three-run homer.

The Dock Spiders tacked on one more run in the top of the fifth, but Lane Allen (Blinn CC) struck back with a solo shot for the Rockers' second home run of the night to move the score to 7-3. But Fond Du Lac continued to put runs on through the seventh and eighth inning to make it a 12-3 ballgame.

Quinn Falish (Michigan State) came in the eighth and pitched 1.2 innings without giving up a hit and picked up two strikeouts to end his stint.

The Rockers will head to Fond Du Lac tomorrow to try to bounce back and get a win on the road. First pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The team will be back at home on Saturday to take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns for the first time in franchise history. The Adam Trask Band will perform live music when gates open at 2:00 pm, with the game slated to start at 3:05.

