Best Delivers Go-Ahead Hit as Madison Mallards Defeat Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 5-4 at Warner Park on Thursday night for their third straight win.

The Rafters grabbed the lead first on a Max Mcgwire (San Diego) RBI single in the first inning, and extended the lead to 2-0 in the third inning on a bases-loaded hit by pitch from Cashel Dugger (UCLA). Mcgwire had three hits in the game for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Mallards evened the score at two in the bottom of the third inning when Connor Rasmussen (Tulane) hit a two-run double. Rasmussen had two hits for the Mallards in the contest.

Wisconsin Rapids took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 5th inning on a Dugger RBI single, but the Mallards answered right back in the bottom of the inning. Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) tied the game once again with an RBI single, and Blake Guerin (Iowa) put Madison in front 4-3 with a sacrifice fly.

Wisconsin Rapids evened the score at four in the top of the sixth, and it remained that way until the bottom of the eighth inning. Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) got on base with a one-out double, and Justin Best (Florida State) drove him home with an RBI single to give the Mallards the lead. It would prove to be the winning run, as the Mallards held on in the ninth for a 5-4 victory.

Holden Harris (TCU) picked up the win in relief for the Mallards, his first of the season. Sidney Ferry (Wisconsin - Stevens Point) was charged with the loss for Wisconsin Rapids. Andrew Ravelo (Los Angeles Harbor) earned the save for the Mallards with a scoreless ninth inning on the mound.

The Mallards and Rafters will meet again on Friday night at Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

