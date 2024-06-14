Rockford Earns Fourth Straight Win Over Kokomo, 8-6
June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - Despite a sloppy game by both sides, the Rockford Rivets came away with a close win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits.
The Rivets got out to an early lead thanks to a handful of Kokomo errors and walks, but Kokomo slowly crawled their way back into the game, drawing as close as two runs in the bottom of the 9th. However, Rockford would close the door on a rally with three straight ground outs and would add another win, 8-6.
Jack Potteiger notched a save and Maddox Mihalakis earned player of the game with 3 hits, 2 doubles, an RBI and a run.
