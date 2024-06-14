Rockers Travel to Face the Dock Spiders with a Chance for Revenge

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers hit the road again today for a quick trip to take on the Dock Spiders at 6:35pm. Fond du Lac bested Green Bay 12-3 yesterday night, snapping the Rockers' four-game winning streak.

In the game, Green Bay got an amazing performance out of lead-off hitter Lukas Torres (Wagner). The outfielder started the scoring with a two-run bomb in the bottom of the third inning. That was the second home run of the summer for Torres, who only had one all spring at Wagner.

The lefty finished off the day going 3-for-5 at the plate with that pair of RBI. Through ten games in Green Bay, Torres is boasting an absurd .342 batting average with 13 hits - both second on the Rockers.

Also homering last night was Lane Allen (Blinn College). The third baseman now has nine hits in just seven games with the Rockers. Green Bay hopes to translate that power hitting into more runs when it travels to Fond du Lac tonight. The team also aims to sure things up on defense.

The Rockers are set to roll with left-hander Lleyton Grubich (McHenry CC) on the mound.The southpaw has tossed just under 14 innings on the summer so far and has only given up a dozen hits in that time. Not to mention, Grubich leads Green Bay with 15 strikeouts on the campaign and owns a solid 3.95 ERA.

As for Fond du Lac, they're starting with right-hander Austin Kutz on the bump (Canisius). The 6-7 righty has appeared in four games with one start on the summer, including a relief stint against the Rockers. In total, Kutz has gone eight innings with just three runs allowed and 10 punt outs.

Following tonight's action, the Rockers return home tomorrow for their first ever game against the Royal Oak Leprechauns at 3:05pm. It will be 70s Night at Capital Credit Union Park, with fans encouraged to dress in their retro attire. Tomorrow's game also features a Summer Grilling Series BBQ oven mitt giveaway presented by Bud Light. There will also be a post-game screening of "Grease" for fans to enjoy to coincide with the 70's theme day!

From the time gates open at 2:00 through the end of the third inning, fans can take in some tunes from the Adam Trask Band.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

