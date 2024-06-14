Kingfish Hold off Late-Inning Rally by Pit Spitters
June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish hold their ninth-inning lead against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, 2-1.
Hudson Calhoun began his third Kenosha start this evening by stranding multiple base runners. He would punch out the final two hitters in the second inning and leave runners at second and third base.
The Kingfish offense supported their starter as Will Plattner drilled a two-out double down the left field line, scoring Justin Hausser to make it 1-0 in the second.
Calhoun continued to strand base runners as he left two runners on for his last three innings pitched. He would extend his scoreless inning streak to 16 to begin his stellar season while adding four strikeouts.
Tsubasa Tomii retired all six batters he faced out of the bullpen with one strikeout for the Fish. Keagon Kauffman followed by striking out the side in the eighth and leaving a runner on first.
Timely hitting came through in the eighth inning again for the Fish as Nick Giamarusti stole his 12th base of the year and scored on an RBI single by DJ Ghiorso.
That extended lead wouldn't last long since Ethan Guerra singled to center, scoring Michael Tchavdarov after his lead-off triple.
Christian Carew limited the damage right after for his first save this season. The Kingfish now improve to 4-0 against Traverse City this season.
The Kingfish wrap up a three-game homestand tomorrow evening against the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League Plus for updates.
