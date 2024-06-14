Near Perfection Tonight in Mankato as the MoonDogs Shut Out Bismarck
June 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
It's hard to explain how a 4-0 win can be a heartbreaker but for fans in Mankato tonight that was the case.
The MoonDogs were one out away from a perfect game here at ISG Field tonight, a feat that has never been accomplished in NWL history.
Mankato's Jake Swartz (Illinois) got the start on the mound throwing six innings of PERFECT baseball, striking out 6.
Mankato scored 3 runs in the third inning on a 2 run single from Gabe Miranda (TCU). Mankato was never threatened throughout the entirety of the game.
The MoonDogs would score again in the 5th making this game even more all about them.
Rtlen Bayne (Hawaii) would enter the game in the 7th inning finishing out this game but surrendering Bismarck's lone hit in the 9th.
Tonight's crowd in Mankato was electric and definitely aware as to what was at stake throughout this game making it a great atmosphere.
The MonDogs will play again tomorrow night here at ISG Field against St. Cloud looking to keep the wins rolling.
