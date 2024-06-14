Growlers Win 13th Straight Game at MCCU Field, Taking Game One of I-94 Rivalry

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (9-7) continued its dominant path through the I-94 Rivalry, taking down the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (9-8) Thursday night 6-3.

The win marks the 13th straight for Kalamazoo when playing the Creek on the road at MCCU Field. The last loss was a 10-inning walk-off on Aug. 10, 2021. The Growlers are now 20-5 against their southwestern Michigan rival dating back to the start of the 2023 season and have held at least a share of the I-94 cup for six straight seasons.

After scoring 112 runs against the Creek in 2023, the Growlers struck first in the opening frame scoring three runs on three hits and two walks ending with Mike Sprockett's two-RBI double to right field.

The Growlers would add on another in the third behind Joey Winters' opposite-field double into left field while the Growlers starter Adam Berghorst kept the Jacks at bay.

Berghorst, in his first start of 2024, stranded four runners in his first three innings getting out of two different two-runners on jams. The Jacks though would finally get on the board in the fourth inning. Jacob Brown would find his way to third after being hit by a pitch and moved over by an Eddie Garza single to right. After a flyout to left, Berghorst seemed to get out of the jam again getting Elijah Henning to pop one up to left field. However, a balk was called and Brown came home to score the Battle Jack's first run.

Kalamazoo would answer right back in the fifth scoring two runs on a double by Savi Delgado and a single from Joey Winters. The Creek would plate two in the on an RBI single by Xavier Ulrich in the seventh but that would be all.

Jake Carroll, after giving up a pair of walks, struck out the remaining three batters to end the ballgame, handing the Growlers its second straight win.

The I-94 Rivalry takes a 35-minute trip west today to Homer Stryker Field with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Fans can also watch the game live on ESPN+.

