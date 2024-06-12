Rivets Edge Out Battle Jacks In Thrilling Rematch, 9-8

ROCKFORD, IL - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks (9-6) were geared up for round two against the Rockford Rivets (10-5) after last night's game, which resulted in a high-scoring affair with a 12-8 Rivets win.

Tanner Douglas (University of Portland) started on the mound for Battle Creek, while Ryan Hussey (Xavier University) took the mound for Rockford.

The screws got off to a hot start with the Maddox Mihalakis (University of Arizona) RBI triple which was followed by a Nick Barone (West Virginia University) home run out to the right field to give the Rivets the 4-0 lead.

After a miscommunication between Hussey and the Rockford defense put Daniel Pruitt (Eastern New Mexico University) on first base, the Battle Jacks gained some offensive momentum, loading the bases and scoring runs from Mason Hamlin (Texas-Permian Basin) and Cayden Wotipka (Lower Columbia College). Austin Bestul (University of Indianapolis) came in midway through the third inning and threw a wild pitch, allowing Hamlin to cross home plate and tie the game at 4-4.

Jacob Brown (College of Charleston) came into pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The Rivets responded with another home run from Cade Zalewski (Eastern Illinois University).

Bestul locked in and struck out the side in the top of the 4th inning for the Rivets.

Luke Matta (Villanova University) came in for Battle Creek in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Rivets added to their lead with the 2 RBI base hit by Zalewski and an RBI single by Barrone making it 8-4 Rivets.

In the bottom of the 6th inning, the Rivets displayed smart base running when a stolen base by Mihalakis distracted the Battle Jacks, allowing Nick Demarco (Notre Dame) to steal home extending the lead.

BC had a bases-loaded situation in the top of the 8th inning when Pruitt drove in a 2-run RBI double, bringing the Battle Jacks within 3. However, Alex Day (Northern Illinois University) was able to keep the dogs at bay.

Garrett Smith (Montana State Billings) drove in two runs to make it 9-8, but Cameron Nohos (University of Illinois-Chicago) closed it out for the Rivets to take the win to remain in first place in the Great Lakes East Division.

The Battle Jacks head back home to MCCU Field for the first game in the I-94 rivalry against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

