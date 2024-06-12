Rivets Edge Out Battle Jacks In Thrilling Rematch, 9-8
June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
ROCKFORD, IL - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks (9-6) were geared up for round two against the Rockford Rivets (10-5) after last night's game, which resulted in a high-scoring affair with a 12-8 Rivets win.
Tanner Douglas (University of Portland) started on the mound for Battle Creek, while Ryan Hussey (Xavier University) took the mound for Rockford.
The screws got off to a hot start with the Maddox Mihalakis (University of Arizona) RBI triple which was followed by a Nick Barone (West Virginia University) home run out to the right field to give the Rivets the 4-0 lead.
After a miscommunication between Hussey and the Rockford defense put Daniel Pruitt (Eastern New Mexico University) on first base, the Battle Jacks gained some offensive momentum, loading the bases and scoring runs from Mason Hamlin (Texas-Permian Basin) and Cayden Wotipka (Lower Columbia College). Austin Bestul (University of Indianapolis) came in midway through the third inning and threw a wild pitch, allowing Hamlin to cross home plate and tie the game at 4-4.
Jacob Brown (College of Charleston) came into pitch in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The Rivets responded with another home run from Cade Zalewski (Eastern Illinois University).
Bestul locked in and struck out the side in the top of the 4th inning for the Rivets.
Luke Matta (Villanova University) came in for Battle Creek in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Rivets added to their lead with the 2 RBI base hit by Zalewski and an RBI single by Barrone making it 8-4 Rivets.
In the bottom of the 6th inning, the Rivets displayed smart base running when a stolen base by Mihalakis distracted the Battle Jacks, allowing Nick Demarco (Notre Dame) to steal home extending the lead.
BC had a bases-loaded situation in the top of the 8th inning when Pruitt drove in a 2-run RBI double, bringing the Battle Jacks within 3. However, Alex Day (Northern Illinois University) was able to keep the dogs at bay.
Garrett Smith (Montana State Billings) drove in two runs to make it 9-8, but Cameron Nohos (University of Illinois-Chicago) closed it out for the Rivets to take the win to remain in first place in the Great Lakes East Division.
The Battle Jacks head back home to MCCU Field for the first game in the I-94 rivalry against the Kalamazoo Growlers.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2024
- Rivets Edge Out Battle Jacks In Thrilling Rematch, 9-8 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rafters Falter Again Against Green Bay, Lose 7-5 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Drop Series Finale to Rox, 9-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Another Sweep for the Chucks - Riding the Win Train to Northern Minnesota - Wausau Woodchucks
- It's Mueller Time: Brothers Matthew and Mitch Combine for 20 Strikeouts in Chinooks Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Aim to Beat Rafters, Pick up Fourth Straight Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Waterloo Leisure Services Awarded Baseball Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative - Waterloo Bucks
- Growlers Fall In Series Opener Against Chinooks - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Set New 2024 Hit Record, Fall Short to Madison 18-14 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Can't Catch up After Falling Behind Early in Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mueller Brothers Maul Growlers, Combine for 20 Strikeouts - Lakeshore Chinooks
- All Larks in Game 1 of the 'Road to Roosevelt' Rivalry, Topple Big Sticks 17-1 - Bismarck Larks
- Madison Mallards Outlast Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in Slugfest - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Battle Creek Battle Jacks Stories
- Rivets Edge Out Battle Jacks In Thrilling Rematch, 9-8
- Battle for First Place: Battle Jacks vs. Rivets Showdown in Rockford. Rivets Win 12-8
- Battle Jacks Fall Short in Kenosha, WI, Losing 4-1 to the Kingfish on Second Road Trip Stop
- Battle Jacks Batting Bonanza Gives Them the 11-1 Win Over the Rivets
- Battle Jacks' First Road Trip of the Season: Drop to 2-3 After 10-0 Loss against Rockford Rivets