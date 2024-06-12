Bears' Offense Kept in Check, Drop Second Game to Wassau
June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - On Turn Back the Clock night at Carson Park, the Eau Claire Bears dropped the second game of the home and away series against the Wassau Woodchucks by a final score of 7-2.
The Woodchucks took advantage of a five walk first inning, where they were able to push across three early runs to get the game underway. The Express quickly grabbed a run back thanks to a 414 blast to center field from Owen Washburn (Texas Tech).
Wassau scratched another run across in the top of the second inning, thanks to a solo home run by Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi). They would follow that inning with a pair of doubles to score a run in the fourth. A solo shot and a walked in run would be the final two tallies scored for the Woodchucks.
The Bears threatened late, loading the bases in the bottom of both the seventh and eighth innings, but only one to show for it.
Each team went deep into their bullpens tonight, as 10 total pitchers got work in on the mound. It would be Sam Siegel who grabbed the win for Wassau (1-0) after pitching five innings, allowing one run on two hits. Rowan Donels took the loss for Eau Claire (0-2) after allowing three earned runs on 3 hits and five walks. There was no save situation in tonights contest.
The Express head to Waterloo to open a two game road series against the Bucks. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Riverfront Stadium.
