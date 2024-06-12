Stingers Drop Series Finale to Rox, 9-2

June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - After taking two of three in Saint Cloud, the Stingers fell to the Rox at Bill Taunton Stadium on Wednesday night by a score of 9-2.

The Rox came out of the gates on fire, with four runs in the first, two of which on a home run from Carter Hanson (UMass).

Saint Cloud then homered again in the 2nd to make it 5-0.

The Stingers got on the board in the 3rd, back-to-back doubles from Trevor Winterstein and Sam Siegel (both Augustana).

After two more Rox runs in the 4th, Colin Hynek (Georgia State) launched a home run to left field, cutting it back to 7-2.

But it was all Rox from there, tacking on a couple more to make it 9-2 and leave Willmar with a victory.

A bright spot of the night for the Stingers was Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Tate Robertson (Alabama), who went four innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out seven.

Willmar returns to action Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium as they welcome in the Badlands Big Sticks.

First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Willmar returns to action Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium as they welcome in the Badlands Big Sticks.

