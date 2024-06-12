It's Mueller Time: Brothers Matthew and Mitch Combine for 20 Strikeouts in Chinooks Win

June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - Mueller (pronounced Miller) brothers Matthew and Mitch finally got to share the field again in Lakeshore's (7-7) victory against Kalamazoo (7-7), this time as members of the Chinooks with Matthew's activation Tuesday. They had both previously played for the Chinooks, but never at the same time. Mitch was last with Lakeshore in 2021 playing one season before Matthew arrived in 2022.

Last night marked the beginning of Matthew's third season in Mequon. And he couldn't have started stronger. The brothers combined for 20 strikeouts, throwing a one-run complete game. It's one of the highest reported combined totals by brothers in Northwoods League history.

The Northwoods League is no stranger to brotherly love, as last year the Rochester Honkers were led by three brothers - two pitchers and an infielder. It made Northwoods League history for quantity of brothers playing on the same team at the same time.

The brothers joined each other on the field for the first time since high school, thankful to play with one another on the Chinooks. They hadn't been on the field together in over five years with Mitch's senior year being canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After departing for college, the Mueller brothers never saw themselves joining forces again. Until this season. They were both in action for Lakeshore tonight against the Kalamazoo Growlers, who were coming off one of their best offensive performance of the season tallying a season-high 13 runs.

Yet, the Growlers' strong performance didn't faze Matthew.

"It's nothing new to me. Just finding confidence in what I have done before, finding confidence in my preparation for this game. I've been here before just relax a little bit and have some fun," Matthew recalled.

It was a copy-paste kind of start for the pair as Matthew began the game retiring the first six Growlers via the 'K'. They both credited their trust in their "stuff" and elite mentalities for the success tonight.

In Matthew's six innings, he allowed just one-run that came in the third inning when a leadoff walk came around to score after a pair of singles and sacrifice bunt. Two of his three allowed hits came in the frame, needing a game-high 20 pitches, but he limited the damage to just one. The lefty's arm accounted for 14 of his 18 out opportunities. In the big third frame he jumped off the mound to field two bunts, putting out both runners. He finished his night totaling 104 pitches, two walks, three hits, and 12 strikeouts.

Matthew is coming off his sophomore season at Gonzaga where he struck out 29 in 27.1 innings of work. He's already approaching his 100th career strikeout, currently sitting at 90 in 76 innings for the Bulldogs.

Mitch echoed his younger brother when it comes to preparation.

"I like to think I out prepare everyone else that steps in that box against me," Mitch said. "I feel that I am better than the hitters that are in the box."

Better was an understatement.

After Matthew reached his pitch-limit, Mitch came into the game in relief. Not a moment was wasted, taking his first victim down in just four pitches. The line didn't end there though, Mitch struck out eight in his three-innings out of the bullpen picking up the save. 41 pitches put away the 11 batters Mitch faced, allowing just one-hit.

Mitch is no stranger to strikeouts either, at Utah Valley he leads the program in strikeouts per nine innings at 10.48. That's also complimented by the lowest ERA on the team, second lowest opponent batting average all-time, and was tied for most wins on the team this season. It was Mitch's senior year with the Wolvorines, his home over the past two seasons, totaling 123 strikeouts in 105.2 innings. Before arriving at Utah Valley, Mitch played for Winona State and Parkland College, throwing 50.1 innings combined while striking out 88. Surpassing his 200th career strikeout in a game against Grand Canyon on May 16th, Mitch totals 211 in his career over 155.3 innings.

The Mueller arms accounted for 22 of the 27 outs recorded by the Chinooks in the game. Center-fielder Prince Deboskie joked he was bored from the lack of action the defense received tonight.

From backyard wiffle-ball to a 20-strikeout complete game, the brothers have always shared their love of baseball and dreamed of moments like tonight.

"Always playing around and dreaming of one day doing that together, you know winning the title and everything." Mitch said when asked what the game meant.

Matthew complimented Mitch words, "Baseball is our shared dream. We grew up competing with each other, pushing each other, playing with each other." He continued, "Just to continue going down the path of baseball and doing it together is really special."

Matthew secured the win while Mitch got the save and the brothers were named the Current Electric Superheros of the game. The two agreed the real superhero was their mom, Vicki, who was in attendance for the game Tuesday night. She's gotten a front-row seat to the show for most of their lives and said the moment brought tears to her eyes. After high-school ended and they went their separate ways in college Vicki never thought they would play together again, let alone pitch in the same game.

The boys are best friends, but Vicki made sure to add they're competitors too. She light-heartedly mocked the pair saying, " I'm sure they're like I had 12, I had 8, but percentage wise I had more."

Growing up playing together this was a moment Vicki and the brothers didn't think would ever happen again, let alone in such a dominant way.

"Dream come true. It's something you hope for, you try to keep them healthy. It's kind of surreal just to see them every step of the way."

It's a storybook moment that will stand in Northwoods League history forever. Just a twenty-minute drive from formerly known Miller Park, it's 'Mueller Time' in Mequon.

Article written by Sam Marchant, edited by David Jacobs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.