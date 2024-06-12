Rafters Can't Catch up After Falling Behind Early in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Sam Miller was the star of the show for Green Bay in the first of 12 matchups between the Rockers and Rafters this summer.

The Rocker shortstop sent a three-run homer off the left-field wall with two outs in the first inning for the game's first runs. From there, Green Bay added another run in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly from second baseman Taylor Shultz.

Wisconsin Rapids put their first run of the game on the board in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Trent Liolios in his Rafter debut.

Green Bay plated a run back in the sixth on Miller's second long ball of the game. The solo shot off Rafter reliever Maddox Thornton made it a 6-1 game.

The contest's final runs came with two outs in the top of the seventh. It was Trent Liolios producing for the Rafters once again, this time with a two-run single to right field, making it a 6-3 game.

Arnad Mulamekic made his third start of the season and picked up the loss for Wisconsin Rapids. The southpaw from Siena College tossed three innings and allowed four runs on four hits. Mulamekic did not walk a Rocker hitter and struck out four while throwing 49 pitches.

Mikal Howell got the start and victory for Green Bay in the Tuesday night tilt. The right-hander tossed 6.2 innings and allowed three runs on five hits. Howell eclipsed the century mark in his pitch count, throwing 104 pitches in the win. The Southern Arkansas product walked two and struck out three in his third start of the summer.

Henry Chabot got the save for Green Bay, slamming the door shut in the ninth. The right-hander set the Rafters down in order, including strikeouts to begin and end the frame. Chabot needed just 11 pitches to seal the deal in the contest.

The Rafters return home tomorrow night to complete a home-and-home series with the Rockers. First pitch is slated for 6:35 from Historic Witter Field. The game can be heard on the radio home of Rafter Baseball, WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM and streamed live on ESPN +.

