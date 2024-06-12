Another Sweep for the Chucks - Riding the Win Train to Northern Minnesota

June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Woodchucks defeat the Eau Claire Express 7-2 to sweep in their first series with the team just west of Wausau since 2013.

The Woodchucks opened the scoring yet again tonight, a trend that seems to make fans happy and find them wins. In the first, they plated home three on five walks and one single. The Woodchucks drew a new pitcher before the first inning even ended and led 3-0.

The Express found one in the 1st on a solo homerun by Owen Washburn (Texas Tech University). Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) said 'my turn' and smacked one of his own in the top of the second. His first of the season had the Woodchucks up 4-1.

Fast forward to the 4th were Webb moved to 2-2 on a leadoff double. Drew Berkland (Wayzata MN, U of Minnesota) made it back-to-back doubles and found his team leading 15th RBI. Chucks were up 2-1

The Chucks would continue their power hitting in the 5th as Deiten Lachance (McClennan Comm. College) led off with his second home run of the season. The next batter Brayden Smith (Iowa Western Community College) reached on a dropped third strike, was batted around to third, and scored on a wild pitch. Chucks led 6-1 after five.

Grant Siegel (U of Central Florida) had himself another great outing, fitting in perfectly with this amazing Chucks pitching staff. He went five full allowing two hits, one earned run, and had four strikeouts.

There would be trouble on the base paths for the Chucks in the bottom of the 8th as they faced bases loaded a couple of times. After using a handful of relievers, it was ultimately Chris Paruleski (U of Saint Katherine) who got the job done and sent the Chucks to the ninth leading 7-2.

Sawyer Toney (Southern Mississippi) came in for a quick one, two, three ninth inning, to send the Chucks to 13-3. The Chucks will head north and play another Great Lakes East opponent the Duluth Huskies.

The Chucks will next play at Athletic Park on Tuesday June 18. Come on down for Hot Dog Hundo night! Buy a hot dog and give yourself a chance to find one wrapped with $100!

