Rockers Aim to Beat Rafters, Pick up Fourth Straight Win

June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Sam Miller of the Green Bay Rockers is congratulated by teammates

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers head back on the road tonight for a second-straight matchup with the Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m. Green Bay enters the contest on a three-game winning streak, and hopes to keep that going against a squad it bested last night.

In yesterday's game, shortstop Sam Miller (Columbia) had perhaps the best hitting performance by any Rocker this season. The infielder went 3-4 batting with a single and two home runs as well as four RBI.

Miller and Green Bay set out to carry their winning ways two hours west when they visit Wisconsin Rapids tonight. The Rafters now sit at 7-7, while the Rockers improved to 5-9. If Green Bay were to sweep the home-and-home set today, just one game would separate the two teams in the Great Lakes West standings.

Tonight the Rockers will send Trent Martin (Oral Roberts) to the mound for his first Northwoods League appearance. He will be countered by Ricky Williams of the Rafters.

The Rockers are also looking to start off 4-0 on a six-game slate against divisional opponents. The final two of those matchups come at Capital Credit Union Park on Thursday when Green Bay hosts Fond Du Lac.The Dock Spiders have dropped three straight entering tonight, and have fallen behind the Rockers in the standings as a result. Those two teams meet at 6:35 p.m. tomorrow night, and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The tilt between Green Bay and Fond Du Lac is also a Thirsty Thursday, which means all domestic taps at the park are half-off through the fifth inning. The fun doesn't stop there either: tickets for the Bud Light Party Patio are just $30.

But regardless of where you're seated, you can enjoy live music from New Dueling Pianos between the time gates open and the end of the seventh inning.

