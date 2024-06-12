Mueller Brothers Maul Growlers, Combine for 20 Strikeouts

Mequon, WI - The 'Nooks (7-7) opened up their first homestand with a visit from the Kalamazoo Growlers (7-7). After dropping three of the last four, the Chinooks looked to get back on track at home where they have struggled so far this season. Moonlight Graham Field was lively Tuesday night with a strong crowd littered throughout the grandstands.

In their alternate identity jerseys, the Chinooks were covered in camouflage green with yellow accents and looked to pick up their first helicopter-style win. After struggling to provide run support for strong outings by Lakeshore pitchers in the last week, the offense looked to come through for the Mueller brothers and provide a cushion.

On the bump to start for Lakeshore was Matthew Mueller getting his first appearance this year to start his third season with the Chinooks. The Gonzaga Bulldog comes off a season with the Chinooks where he made the All-Star game, striking out 36 in 25 innings. He came out ready to prove his spot, through two frames he faced six, sitting them all down via the strikeout. Making sure everyone knew, he counted out all six on his hand going to the dugout.

The Chinooks faced a new starter for the Growlers in Ryan Kraft. He's the tenth starter for K-Zoo through just 14 games. A pitchers-duel developed rapidly, with eight strikeouts and one hit through two innings. Kraft, a bullpen arm for Indiana, would find himself facing some familiar faces in Michigan teammates, Garcia and Counsell and Iowa's Hennings.

Mueller's first signs that he was still human would come after a walk to Rodriguez that lead off the third inning. It was followed by the first hit he allowed in the game, a single to center. With two-on and one-0ut, Brodey Acres knocked a ball just past a diving Scaldeferri driving in the first run of the ball game. The second sacrifice bunt by the Growlers in the inning was again fielded by Mueller holding the score at 1-0 before getting a groundout to end the inning.

"Trusting the stuff," Matthew said about coming back from the blemish, "They kinda lined their stuff up after the walk. Knowing I have thrown countless fastballs, countless sliders... just trusting the arm to get where it needs to get."

Lakeshore worked into a strong offensive opportunity in the fourth when Deboskie and Trujillo both reached. Trujillo was safe on a reversed call after discussion noted first-baseman Rinehart pulled his foot on a high throw. With two men in scoring position, Underhill grounded a ball to the right-side allowing Deboskie to level the game. Roessler who has faced some struggles as of late, dropped a perfect bunt down the third base line. It was too tough for Kraft to field, giving the Chinooks their first lead of the game.

The batteries got a lot of work on both sides, with nineteen combined strikeouts through six innings of play. Twelve for the lefty, Matthew Mueller. Mitch followed his younger brothers' career-high night out of the bullpen, picking up where he left off.

"Seeing him carve, I knew that I had to come out and also do something pretty cool. He set the bar pretty high and I'd like to think I at least met that standard there." Met that standard he did, Mitch finished with eight strikeouts accounting for all but one of the nine outs he needed.

'Nooks hitters pressured again in the seventh when Roessler added another hit to his get-back game. That was followed by a full-count walk putting Counsell on with nobody out. A high-chopped out by a pinch-hitting Wisdom moved the insurance to second and third. Helping out his pitchers, Colon drilled a ball into left field giving the defense more cushion as Roessler was plated.

Deboskie took a ball outside that was too-far for an outstretched Leitgeb and Counsell added another for the team in army green. The past ball wouldn't have mattered as Deboskie laced a double off the wall in deep center to push the score to 5-1. Three free passes on a hit-by-pitch and back-to-back walks pushed across the fourth run of the inning.

"We were dominating all game. There was a lot of confidence flowing through our lineup. We were going to get to [them] eventually," Deboskie boasted about the big seventh.

Dakoda West would only go two-thirds of an inning needing 43 pitches. He faced all nine Lakeshore batters while surrendering four earned runs on three hits. Burch came in relief throwing three pitches to secure the third out. It wouldn't come before the Helicopters blew the game open, flying ahead 6-1.

The Mueller brothers both retired their first six by way of the 'K'. Sending eleven straight back to the dugout at one point. To complete the storybook night, Mitch struck out Rinehart to close the door and propel the Choppers to victory. Leaving just seven outs for the Chinooks defense to work for, Matthew also assisted on two as he took away a couple of bunts on the night.

"I was out there getting a little bored. [They were] taking the fun away from me." Deboskie joked about the brothers' performance.

Lakeshore got the big inning to compliment the dominance from the brothers and secured the win 6-1 lifting them back to .500. They return to Moonlight Graham Field for game 2 against the Growlers with a 6:35 pm CST first pitch Wednesday, June 12th.

It's Mueller time in Mequon.

