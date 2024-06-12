Rockers Sweep the Rafters for Their Fourth Straight Victory

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers extended their winning streak to four after beating the Rafters on the road tonight 7-5. Green Bay is now just one game back of Wisconsin Rapids in the division standings. It also owns the longest current streak in the division.

The Rockers fell behind early after the Rafters scored a run in the bottom of the second inning. However, Green Bay starter Trent Martin (Oral Roberts) escaped any further damage with the bases loaded. The lefty, in his first action with the Rockers, tossed a pair of innings and struck out three batters along the way.

From there, Green Bay dominated the middle innings. Six of the Rockers' seven runs came in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. In the last of those frames, Sam Miller (Columbia) kept his bat hot with a two-RBI single. The infielder had six runs driven in over his two games against Wisconsin Rapids.

Miller was far from the only productive bat for Green Bay, though. Shortstop Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) and first baseman Payton Mansfield (Jacksonville State) each had an RBI and two hits.

However, Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) led the way with his 3-4 night at the plate. One of the Outfielder's hits was an RBI double - which was one of two extra base hits on the day for the Rockers.

Once Green Bay assumed a 6-1 lead, Wisconsin Rapids responded with a three-run home run. But that's when the Rockers called on reliever Mack Crowley (Minnesota State-Mankato), who struck out an impressive six batters in 3.2 innings of relief.

Lane Allen (Blinn) drove in Lukas Torres (Wagner) in the top of the ninth for some insurance. Then Henry Chabot (Chapman) closed the door on the Rafters with a punch out in the bottom of the ninth.

Green Bay is back in action tomorrow against Fond du Lac at Capital Credit Union Park at 6:35 p.m. - with gates set to open at 5:30. As the Rockers look to make it five straight wins, you can enjoy half-priced domestic taps through the fifth inning because it's thirsty Thursday. Pre-game tunes will also be brought to fans by NEW Dueling Pianos.

Tickets for tomorrow's contest can be purchased at the Rockers' ticket office from 8:30 a.m. through the end of the third inning. You can also buy online at greenbayrockers.com or by calling 920-497-7225.

