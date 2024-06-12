Hansen Hammers Debut Homer as Rox' Offense Thrives in Win at Willmar

June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Carter Hanson in action

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (7-9) defeated the Willmar Stingers (8-7) by a 9-2 score on Wednesday, June 12. With the win, the Rox earned a split of their four-game series with Willmar and are now 4-2 in their last six games.

On a warm night in Willmar, the Rox offense turned the heat on right away. Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) stole back-to-back bases in the first inning, coming around to score on a single by Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas). However, the big blow in the four-run St. Cloud first came from Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts), who powered a two-run home run to right field. Hanson now has three long balls on the season and a pair in his last two games.

The Rox would add on with another blast in the second inning. In his Rox debut, Gunnar Hansen (University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) sent a solo home run over the fence in left, extending St. Cloud's lead to 5-0. Jake Perry (University of Minnesota) kept the offense moving with a two-run ground ball in the fourth before doubling to set up a run in the ninth. In between those events, Francesco Barbieri (Ave Maria University) came home in the sixth on a Luke Doty (Illinois Central College) sacrifice fly.

All the while, Rox pitching limited Willmar's lineup to two runs on six hits. Brandt Thompson threw effectively in his first start of the summer, earning the win with five innings and four strikeouts. His fourth frame wrapped up with a spectacular double play by Barbieri, who laid out for a catch in the right-center gap before firing to first for another out. Tommy Gross (University of Minnesota) followed Thompson with an electric two innings of relief that included four strikeouts. The shutdown pitching continued with scoreless innings from Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) and Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego).

