Rockford Rivets Secure 9-8 Victory Against Battle Creek Battle Jacks
June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets emerged triumphant with a narrow 9-8 win against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. The game, played at the iconic Rivets Stadium, showcased exceptional talent and electrifying moments that will be remembered by baseball enthusiasts for seasons to come.
The Rivets wasted no time asserting their dominance, with stellar performances from Nick Barone and Cade Zalewski, both leaving an indelible mark on the game with their impressive home runs. Barone's exceptional batting skills and Zalewski's power at the plate set the tone for an exhilarating showdown between the two teams. Nick Barone who truly shined on the field, not only contributing a powerful home run but also driving in an additional four runs, solidifying his position as the standout player of the game.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2024
- Errorless Baseball Not Enough for Lakeshore in 4-0 Loss - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Sweep the Rafters for Their Fourth Straight Victory - Green Bay Rockers
- Hansen Hammers Debut Homer as Rox' Offense Thrives in Win at Willmar - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockford Rivets Secure 9-8 Victory Against Battle Creek Battle Jacks - Rockford Rivets
- Bears' Offense Kept in Check, Drop Second Game to Wassau - Eau Claire Express
- Kenosha Drops Third Straight to Fall to .500 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Pit Spitters' Struggles at the Plate Continue - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rivets Edge Out Battle Jacks In Thrilling Rematch, 9-8 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rafters Falter Again Against Green Bay, Lose 7-5 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Drop Series Finale to Rox, 9-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Another Sweep for the Chucks - Riding the Win Train to Northern Minnesota - Wausau Woodchucks
- It's Mueller Time: Brothers Matthew and Mitch Combine for 20 Strikeouts in Chinooks Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Aim to Beat Rafters, Pick up Fourth Straight Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Waterloo Leisure Services Awarded Baseball Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative - Waterloo Bucks
- Growlers Fall In Series Opener Against Chinooks - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Dock Spiders Set New 2024 Hit Record, Fall Short to Madison 18-14 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rafters Can't Catch up After Falling Behind Early in Green Bay - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mueller Brothers Maul Growlers, Combine for 20 Strikeouts - Lakeshore Chinooks
- All Larks in Game 1 of the 'Road to Roosevelt' Rivalry, Topple Big Sticks 17-1 - Bismarck Larks
- Madison Mallards Outlast Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in Slugfest - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford Rivets Stories
- Rockford Rivets Secure 9-8 Victory Against Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kenosha Kingfish with Dominant 8-1 Win
- Rockford Rivets Fall Short against Kenosha Kingfish in a Nail-Biter
- Rivet's Win Streak Snapped by Royal Oak
- Rockford Rivets Secure Thrilling Victory Over Royal Oak Leprechauns