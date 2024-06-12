Rockford Rivets Secure 9-8 Victory Against Battle Creek Battle Jacks

June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets emerged triumphant with a narrow 9-8 win against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. The game, played at the iconic Rivets Stadium, showcased exceptional talent and electrifying moments that will be remembered by baseball enthusiasts for seasons to come.

The Rivets wasted no time asserting their dominance, with stellar performances from Nick Barone and Cade Zalewski, both leaving an indelible mark on the game with their impressive home runs. Barone's exceptional batting skills and Zalewski's power at the plate set the tone for an exhilarating showdown between the two teams. Nick Barone who truly shined on the field, not only contributing a powerful home run but also driving in an additional four runs, solidifying his position as the standout player of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.