Waterloo Leisure Services Awarded Baseball Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative

June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation, the Waterloo Bucks are proud to announce Waterloo Leisure Services has been named the recipient of this year's Share the Glove Equipment Grant Program. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 25 grants awarded in each NWL community.

The Bucks received numerous applicants in the seventh year of the grant and are proud to have an impact in providing this equipment to an organization in the area. The Bucks will make an on-field presentation to representatives of Waterloo Leisure Services before a Bucks game this season.

"We are really excited to receive this Share the Glove Grant from the Northwoods League Foundation, and especially the Waterloo Bucks," said Bob Etringer, Recreation Services Manager with the City of Waterloo Leisure Services. "These items will be beneficial to the participating children in the Optimist softball and baseball programs. Sports are very important to the growth and development of youth, as they instill teamwork, leadership, self-discipline, and continuous improvement. We would like to thank the Waterloo Bucks and the Northwoods League Foundation for the grant and equipment."

The Northwoods League Foundation is donating youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring. Each grant will include one set of catcher's gear, nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Thirteen baseball grants and twelve softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint.

The Share the Glove initiative was developed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball activities in NWL communities. Northwoods League affiliates promoted the grant and collected applications from youth organizations in their local markets this winter and spring.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

The City of Waterloo Leisure Services Commission is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all citizens by providing the best possible recreational activities, special events, facilities, and services that encourage lifelong learning, fitness, and fun. The Commission strives to provide an enjoyable outdoor environment with top quality parks, preserves, golf courses, recreational trails, and a healthy urban forest resource.

The Bucks play a road game in Rochester versus the Honkers tonight, then return home for a four-game homestand beginning Thursday, June 13. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

