Kenosha Drops Third Straight to Fall to .500
June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
ROYAL OAK, MI - Baseball is a game of streaks, and after Kenosha rode high off of the three-game win streak under a week ago, the tables have flipped and they now find themselves in the middle of a 3-game loss streak after falling to Royal Oak 7-0.
Kenosha started their season at Royal Oak sweeping the Leprechauns in two games, but this trip to michigan was a different story. They fell the Royal Oak yesterday and dropped game two of the series without scoring a run.
It was a forgettable game for the Kingfish although LSU commit Tanner Reaves was a lone bright spot with a three-hit day. Brody Krzysiak was attributed his second loss of the season after allowing three earned in 5 innings of work.
Kenosha will take on Traverse City, a team they swept just last week, at home tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.
