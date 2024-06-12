Kenosha Drops Third Straight to Fall to .500

June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROYAL OAK, MI - Baseball is a game of streaks, and after Kenosha rode high off of the three-game win streak under a week ago, the tables have flipped and they now find themselves in the middle of a 3-game loss streak after falling to Royal Oak 7-0.

Kenosha started their season at Royal Oak sweeping the Leprechauns in two games, but this trip to michigan was a different story. They fell the Royal Oak yesterday and dropped game two of the series without scoring a run.

It was a forgettable game for the Kingfish although LSU commit Tanner Reaves was a lone bright spot with a three-hit day. Brody Krzysiak was attributed his second loss of the season after allowing three earned in 5 innings of work.

Kenosha will take on Traverse City, a team they swept just last week, at home tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on NWL+ for updates.

