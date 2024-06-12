Dock Spiders Set New 2024 Hit Record, Fall Short to Madison 18-14

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Parker Knoll at bat

Fond du Lac, WI - In a high-scoring contest featuring 32 runs and 32 hits, the Madison Mallards defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 18-14 at Herr-Baker Field on Tuesday night. With this loss, the Dock Spiders' record dropped to 5-10 for the season.

Madison took an early lead, scoring one run in the first inning and adding four more in the second to go up 5-0. The Dock Spiders responded in the third inning with a three-run home run from Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech), his first of the season, narrowing the score to 5-3.

In the fourth inning, Madison sent ten batters to the plate and scored five runs, extending their lead to 10-3. The Dock Spiders answered back in the bottom of the fourth with four runs of their own, reducing Madison's lead to 10-7.

The Dock Spiders tied the game in the fifth inning with a three-run home run by Parker Knoll (Lawrence) to left field, his third home run of the season, making the score 10-10.

Madison regained the lead in the sixth inning with a double from Will Verling (Louisville) that scored Justin Best (Florida State), making it 11-10. The Mallards added two more runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh, pushing their lead to 16-10.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Dock Spiders fought back with a double from Aiden Jolley (Georgia Tech) that drove in two runs. They managed to score four runs in the inning, cutting the Madison lead to 16-14.

In the ninth inning, the Mallards scored two more runs, setting the score at 18-14. The Dock Spiders put two runners on base in their half of the ninth but were unable to score, resulting in a final score of 18-14.

The Dock Spiders will travel to Madison on Wednesday to face the Mallards again, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

