Pit Spitters' Struggles at the Plate Continue
June 12, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters dropped the home stand finale against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, losing 3-2, in front of 2,573 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The hot swinging shortstop Luke Matthews led off the game for the Kokomo Jackrabbits with a double. It didn't take long for Matthews to find himself crossing home plate as Jack Dupuis singled deep to right field to give the Jackrabbits a 1-0 lead. The Pit Spitters were off to a good start in the bottom of the second inning as Brandon Chang drew a walk, but it ended as quickly as it started as Carter Hain grounded into a double play. The following at bat, Alfredo Velazquez singled to left field following the double play to keep the inning alive. Following a walk from Ethan Guerra to put two runners on, Michael Tchavdarov singled to right field to tie the game at 1-1. Hain redeemed himself in the bottom of the fourth inning with a base hit to center field. Hain then stole second base avoiding what was destined to be another double play on a groundout to first by Velazquez. Guerra came through for the Pit Spitters singling to center field scoring Hain to take a 2-1 lead. From the fourth inning on it was a pitching standoff as Ryan Daly settled in completing six innings of one run ball striking out seven, while the Jackrabbits bullpen threw four and a third innings of shut down ball with nine strikeouts. The Jackrabbits woke up from their offensive slumber in the top of the eighth inning as Matthews led off with an infield base hit. Following a sacrifice bunt from Dupuis, and a strikeout from Jace Phelan to put the Jackrabbits at the plate with two outs, Jack Anderson doubled to center field scoring Matthews to make it 2-2. JJ Dutton continued the hits with a triple for himself, driving in Anderson to give the Jackrabbits a 3-2 lead. The Pit Spitters would threaten in the bottom of the ninth as Tchavdarov drew a leadoff walk. Brett Denby singled to right field and during the play Tchavdarov tried to go first to third before he was thrown out by a great throw by Dutton. Jt Sokolove would go down looking to end the game giving the Jackrabbits their third win of the season.
The Pit Spitters drop to 9-7 on the season, while the Jackrabbits improve to 3-12. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Ryan Daly threw six innings of one run ball giving up five hits and striking out seven. Seth Gurr threw two innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out two. Charlie Wolf threw an inning of scoreless relief giving up one hit and a walk.
The Pit Spitters will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin to play game one of an eight game road trip that kicks off against the Kingfish. The road trip continues with a two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, followed by a four-game series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is tomorrow night is 6:35 p.m. (CT). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.
