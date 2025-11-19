Northwoods League Announces 2025 MLB Alumni Team

Published on November 19, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn - The Northwoods League unveiled their MLB Alumni Team from the 2025 season. The League set all-time records with 153 alumni participating in the 2025 MLB season, along with 39 alumni making their MLB debut. The full team, along with their current MLB team and the team(s) and year(s) they played for in the NWL are listed below.

Catcher: Drake Baldwin - Atlanta Braves - K-Town 2020, Madison 2021

There are not enough words that can accurately describe the Rookie campaign for Drake Baldwin in 2025. The former K-Town Bobber and Madison Mallard backstop earned a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day Roster and made his MLB Debut on March 27th, making him the 374th Northwoods League alum to make it to the Major Leagues. Baldwin would begin the season as the backup catcher but broke out in tremendous fashion during the month of May, batting .389 with 21 Hits, three Home Runs and nine RBI. The 2022 3rd round pick would become a mainstay in the Braves lineup, finishing the year with a .274 Batting Average, 19 Home Runs, 80 RBI and 56 Runs Scored. Baldwin led all qualified NL Rookies in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) and ranked second in Batting Average, Home Runs and OPS. At the conclusion of the season, Baldwin was named to the MLB All-Rookie 1st Team and most notably was awarded the National League Rookie of the Year. He is the second Northwoods League alum to win Rookie of the Year since Pete Alonso in 2019. Baldwin is the 10th catcher in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year and the first catcher to earn the award since 2010.

1st Base: Pete Alonso - New York Mets - Madison 2014

Another former NL Rookie of the Year, Pete Alonso, collected a few more accolades and continued to rewrite record books. The 2014 Northwoods League MVP started off 2025 with a bang, earning National League Player of the Month in April after hitting .342 with seven Home Runs and 28 RBI. The former Mallard continued to mash his way into earning the 5th All-Star Game Selection of his career. Alonso would make sure he left his mark during the mid-summer classic, hitting a three-run home run in the 6th inning. On August 12th, the Polar Bear hit the 253rd Home Run of his career, which was significant as he passed Darryl Strawberry for the New York Mets All-Time Home Run record. Alonso would finish the season with an impressive .272 Batting Average, followed by 38 Home Runs, 126 RBI and 87 Runs scored, leading the entire National League with 41 Doubles, which was a career best. He continues to be one of the most consistent power hitters in the Major Leagues. Pete was 1 of only 6 players that participated in all 162 games throughout the MLB season and was awarded with the first Silver Slugger Award of his career.

2nd Base: Nico Hoerner - Chicago Cubs - Madison 2016

One of the most reliable players in the entire Major Leagues, 2025 was a terrific season at the plate and an even better season with the glove for Nico Hoerner. The former Mallard middle-infielder was a fixture in the Cubs lineup all season, hitting an incredible .297 with seven Home Runs, 61 RBI, 89 Runs Scored, while adding 29 Stolen Bases. Nico would lead all MLB 2nd Basemen in Hits (178) and in Batting Average, he also finished second in Runs Scored, Doubles (29) and Stolen Bases. After stuffing the stat sheet on offense, the former 1st Round Pick was even better defensively. Hoerner ranked first amongst all 2nd Basemen in Defensive Runs Saved (17), Outs Above Average (14) and was second in Defensive Wins Above Replacement. After an elite showing in the field, Hoerner was recognized with the 2nd Gold Glove Award of his career. Hoerner is the second 2nd Basemen in Cubs Franchise history to win multiple Gold Glove Awards, joining Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg with this honor.

3rd Base: Zach McKinstry - Detroit Tigers - Waterloo 2015

2025 served as the proverbial breakout campaign for the Detroit utility man in his 6th MLB season. McKinstry played every position besides Catcher and Center Field for the Tigers, spending most of his time at 3rd Base with 85 appearances. The former Bucks infielder was blazing hot to start the 1st half of the season, reaching the All-Star break with a .285 batting average, eight Home Runs, 31 RBI and 15 Stolen Bases. For his efforts, McKinstry was selected to the 1st MLB All-Star Game of his career. He would finish the season with a .259 Average, hitting 12 Home Runs, driving in 49, 68 Runs Scored and 19 Stolen Bases. He would lead all MLB 3rd Basemen with 11 Triples and finished Top 10 in Runs Scored, Stolen Bases and Average. At the conclusion of the season, McKinstry received his first Silver Slugger Award, winning the Utility position for the American League.

Shortstop: Jacob Wilson - Athletics - Mankato 2021

One of the headliners of the incredible 2025 Northwoods League Alumni Rookie Class, Jacob Wilson, burst onto the scene in a big way, collecting several accolades in his first full MLB season. Beginning the year as the Athletics Opening Day starting shortstop, Wilson was a bona fide star from the jump. Through the 1st Half of the season, Wilson was tied for the MLB lead with 34 multi-hit games and was second in the entire League in both Hits and Batting Average. As the rookie experienced a meteoric rise towards stardom, the former MoonDog was selected to the MLB All-Star Game as the American League's starting Shortstop. He was the first Athletics shortstop to earn a start in the All-Star Game in over 50 years. Wilson would battle injuries during the 2nd Half but would finish his Rookie campaign with a .311 Batting Average, 13 Home Runs, 63 RBI and 62 Runs Scored. Wilson led all rookies in Batting Average and Hits, while posting an incredible 7.5% strikeout rate, which was second in MLB. At the conclusion of the season, Wilson was named to the MLB All-Rookie 1st Team and finished 2nd in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Outfield: Daulton Varsho - Toronto Blue Jays - Eau Claire 2015, 2016

An injury-shortened 2025 did not stop Varsho from shining as the Blue Jays Centerfielder during the regular season and ended up playing a massive role throughout the post-season. The former Northwoods League All-Star played 71 games during the regular season but managed to crush 20 Home Runs during his shortened campaign. The Eau Claire star would contribute 55 RBI, 43 Runs scored and 13 Doubles, very impressive in less than half of an MLB season. Moving into the Playoffs, Varsho's Gold Glove caliber defense was always on display, recording 49 putouts during the post-season, 11 more than any other Outfielder. He would have some incredible moments in the Playoffs, notably his 4-for-5 performance in Game 2 of the ALDS vs. the Yankees, hitting two Home Runs, two Doubles and four RBI, making him only the 5th Toronto player with a multi-Home Run game in Blue Jays Franchise history. Advancing to the exhilarating World Series matchup vs. the Dodgers, Varsho kicked the series off with a bang, leading the Blue Jays rout in Game 1 with a two-run shot to dead center in the 4th inning. When healthy, Varsho has proven with his elite defense and power at the plate, he is one of the best Centerfielders in MLB.

Outfield: Harrison Bader - Philadelphia Phillies - Lakeshore 2013

Spending time in both the American League and National League during his 9th MLB season, Harrison Bader experienced one of the most successful years of his career. The former Chinook started the season with the Minnesota Twins and was one of the team's biggest bright spots. In 96 games with Minnesota, Bader hit .258, with 12 Home Runs, 38 RBI, 13 Doubles and 10 Stolen Bases. At the trade deadline, he was moved to the playoff-contending Philadelphia Phillies and his game improved even more. Bader was a star in the Philly lineup, owning a .305 Batting Average, 11 Doubles, five Home Runs and 16 RBI over 50 games with his new team. He would finish with the most Home Runs (17) in his career, as well as reaching career-high marks in RBI (54), Runs (61), Hits (124) and Batting Average (.277). At the conclusion of the season, Bader elected Free Agency and will be a highly sought-after player this off-season.

Outfield: TJ Friedl - Cincinnati Reds - St. Cloud 2016

A full year of health did wonders for TJ Friedl in his 5th MLB season, reaching career-high marks in several different offensive categories. The St. Cloud alum served as the everyday Centerfielder in Cincinnati, playing in 152 games, which was a career best. Friedl would pace the Reds offense out of the leadoff spot, hitting .261 with 14 Home Runs, 53 RBI, 82 Runs Scored and 22 Doubles. The Rox star recorded career-high totals in Runs, Hits (151), At-Bats (579), Doubles and Walks (81), which were the 8th most walks recorded by an Outfielder in MLB this season. Friedl would help lead the Reds back to the MLB Playoffs for the first time in a full-length season since 2013, experiencing the Fall Classic for the first time in his career.

Utility: Michael Busch - Chicago Cubs - St. Cloud 2017

Quickly becoming one of the most underrated players in the Major Leagues, 2025 was one to remember for Michael Busch. The St. Cloud star took on the unique role of being a power hitter in the lead-off spot for the Cubs and thrived the entire season. Busch proved to be one of the best sluggers in baseball, finishing Top 10 amongst all 1st Basemen in Home Runs, RBI and Hits. On July 4th, Busch brought his own fireworks to Wrigley Field, hitting three Home Runs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, making him the first Cubs 1st Baseman to record a three Home Run game since Ernie Banks in 1963. The former 1st Round pick would set career highs in Hits (137), Triples (5), Home Runs (34), RBI (90) and Batting Average (.261). Busch would carry his incredible regular season over to the post-season as well, as he led the Cubs Playoff run with four Home Runs. In the NLDS vs. the Milwaukee Brewers, Busch would become the first player in MLB history to hit multiple lead-off Home Runs in the same post-season.

Honorable Mention

Ernie Clement - Toronto Blue Jays - Wisconsin Rapids 2015

A player that narrowly missed the Northwoods League All-MLB Team after a remarkable season at the plate and with the glove was Ernie Clement. Once known as a platoon infielder, with short stints in Cleveland and Oakland, Clement signed with Toronto in 2023 on a Minor League contract. Since the move to Toronto, the former Rafters infielder has turned himself into one of the most reliable utility players in MLB. Clement played over 60 innings at all four infield positions for the Blue Jays in 2025, predominately spending his time at 3rd Base. Additionally, Ernie was a valuable piece to the Toronto offense, contributing nine Home Runs, 50 RBI, 83 Runs, 35 Doubles and 151 hits, owning an impressive .277 Batting Average. He would finish in the Top 5 in Runs Scored, Hits, Doubles and Batting Average amongst qualified MLB 3rd Basemen. Clement's status amongst the Blue Jays faithful skyrocketed during their 2025 Postseason run. He would hit an eye-popping .643 in the ALDS vs. the Yankees, going 9-for-16 at the plate during the series. He would follow that up by going 9-for-29 (.321) during the ALCS vs. Seattle and would finish going 12-for-32 (.387) in the World Series vs. the Dodgers. In Game 7 of the World Series, Clement hit a double in the 8th inning, giving him 30 hits during the 2025 Post-Season, which set a new MLB Post-Season record. Transitioning over to defense, Clement received two nominations for the Gold Glove Award, one for 3rd Base and the other for the Utility position but would end up a finalist for both awards. He would lead all American League 3rd Basemen in Defensive Wins Above Replacement (dWAR), proving himself as one of the best defenders in baseball.

Matt Chapman - San Francisco Giants - La Crosse 2012

Coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, Chapman battled some injuries throughout the 2025 season but still maintained his status as one of the best 3rd Basemen in MLB. The 5-time Gold Glove winner continued to provide his elite defense at the hot corner, combined with his reliable power numbers at the dish in his 9th MLB season. The former Logger and Northwoods League Champion would experience a pair of special milestones this year, hitting his 200th career Home Run on August 28th vs. the Cubs and recorded his 1,000th career Hit on September 26th vs. the Rockies. Chapman led all MLB 3rd Basemen with 71 Walks and would finish Top 10 amongst all 3rd Basemen in Home Runs, RBI and Runs Scored. Playing in 128 games during his 2nd season with the Giants, he tallied 21 Home Runs, 61 RBI, 105 Hits and 76 Runs Scored.

Caleb Durbin - Milwaukee Brewers - Rockford 2019, Fond du Lac 2020, 2021

Overcoming unprecedented odds, coming from the Division 3 level of collegiate baseball and turning himself into one of the best Rookies in all of MLB, Caleb Durbin had a stellar 1st season in The Show. The former Rivet and Dock Spider infielder started the season in Triple-A Nashville; however, he was promoted very quickly into the season after only 13 games played with the Sounds. Durbin would make his Major League debut on April 16th for the Brewers, making him the 379th Northwoods League alumni to make their Major League debut. From the moment he joined Milwaukee, Durbin proved that he belonged at the Big-League level. Durbin would work his way into becoming Milwaukee's everyday 3rd Baseman, holding his own at the plate and in the field. Playing in 136 games during his rookie season, Durbin would finish with a .256 Batting Average, 11 Home Runs, 53 RBI, 60 Runs, 114 Hits and 18 Stolen Bases. He would finish Top 10 amongst all Rookies in Runs, Hits, Doubles, Home Runs, RBI, Stolen Bases and Extra-Base Hits. Durbin led the entire National League with 24 hit-by-pitches and was one shy of breaking the Brewers Franchise record. At the conclusion of the season, Durbin was named to the MLB All-Rookie 1st Team and finished 3rd in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Jakob Marsee - Miami Marlins - Great Lakes 2020, Kokomo 2021, Traverse City 2022

It might have only been a cup of coffee for Jakob Marsee in 2025, but the former three-year Northwoods League alum turned it into one of the most impressive Rookie debuts in recent memory. Beginning the season in Triple-A Jacksonville, Marsee played in 98 Games, hitting 14 Home Runs, driving in 37, with 85 Hits, 56 Runs and stole an incredible 47 bases, which led the entire Triple-A level. On August 1st, he would receive the call that he was being promoted to the Big-League club, making his debut with the Marlins, the 404th Northwoods League alum to make their MLB debut. He would make history during his debut, walking three times, scoring twice and recording his first career hit, making him the first player since 1924 to hit a double and walk three times in their MLB Debut. Through his first 10 games with Miami, Marsee hit an incredible .448 (13-for-29). Through the month of August, he would own a .352 Batting Average, 11 Doubles, three Triples, four Home Runs, 25 RBI and nine Stolen Bases. Playing in the first month of his career, he would lead all qualified rookies in Average, RBI, Hits, Doubles, Triples and Stolen Bases, earning him August's Rookie of the Month Award. Marsee would finish the season batting .292 with five Home Runs, 33 RBI and stole 14 bases over 55 Games at the Major League level. Although it was a short time spent in the big leagues, Marsee would be nominated to the MLB All-Rookie 1st Team and finished 8th in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Kyle Manzardo - Cleveland Guardians - Willmar 2020

The first full-MLB season for Kyle Manzardo was extremely promising for the 24-year-old slugger. Spending most of his time as the Guardians Designated Hitter, the former Stinger alum set career marks with 27 Home Runs, 70 RBI, 110 Hits, 19 Doubles and 48 Walks. Manzardo experienced a very promising 2nd Half of the season as the Guardians cleanup hitter, owning a .256 Average with 12 Home Runs and 33 RBI in the final 60 Games of the regular season. The former 2nd Round Pick proved to be one of the best young hitters in all of baseball, finishing 2nd in the Cleveland offense in Home Runs and RBI, while finishing 3rd in Hits.

Pitchers:

Chris Sale - Atlanta Braves - La Crosse 2008

Coming off the most decorated season of his future Hall-of-Fame career, Chris Sale continued to dominate on the mound in his 15th MLB season. The former Logger battled some injuries during the 2025 season; however, he still produced elite numbers as the ace of the Atlanta Braves pitching staff. Sale led the Braves with 165 Strikeouts over 125.2 Innings Pitched, averaging 11.9 Strikeouts per 9 Innings, a trademark of his career. On May 29th, Sale registered the 2,500th Strikeout of his career, becoming the 40th pitcher in MLB history to reach this milestone. He became the fastest pitcher to reach 2,500 Strikeouts in a career, breaking Randy Johnson's record by almost 100 innings. Sale would go on an absolute tear from the beginning of May into mid-June, over 54 Innings Pitched, he struck out 68 batters and allowed a mere six runs over that span. Sale was selected to the 9th All-Star Game of his career but was unable to participate due to injury. Sale would finish the season with an impressive 2.58 ERA and 7-5 record.

Spencer Schwellenbach - Atlanta Braves - Traverse City 2020

Another Braves starting pitcher that is quickly becoming one of the best young arms in the entire Major Leagues, Schwellebach was experiencing an incredible 2025 season before it was shortened by injury. After a terrific rookie campaign, the Traverse City alum carried the momentum into his sophomore season. In his first three starts of 2025, Schwellenbach struck out 19 Batters across 20 Innings, allowing only one Run. On his 25th birthday, he would have one of the best starts of his young career, punching out 11 Batters over 6.1 scoreless Innings and earning the Win. Two starts later, he would throw the first Complete Game of his career, with a nine-strikeout performance vs. the Milwaukee Brewers. On June 28th vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, the former Pit Spitter struck out a career-high 12 Batters across 7-Innings, allowing only one Run and earning his 7th Win of the season. Unfortunately, it would be the final outing of the season for Schwellenbach, as he was shut down due to an arm injury. He would log 110.2 Innings with 108 Strikeouts, and a 3.09 ERA, while only walking 18 batters.

Noah Cameron - Kansas City Royals - Willmar 2020

One of the most impressive rookie pitching debuts in recent memory. Cameron would burst onto the scene in a big way in 2025, having the look of a potential future ace in MLB. Starting the season in Triple-A Omaha, the former Stinger would receive the call-up to the Majors to make his debut on April 30th. He would become the 384th Northwoods League alumni to make their MLB debut and his first MLB appearance would be one to remember. Cameron would take a No-Hitter into the 7th inning during his first Major League start vs. Tampa Bay, striking out three batters along the way. He would finish with 6.1 Innings Pitched, allowing only one Hit before being removed from the game and earned his first MLB Win. He was initially called up due to injuries within the Royals rotation; however, Cameron would stay with Kansas City the entire season, budding into a young star. He would throw 138.1 Innings with the Royals, striking out 114 batters while owning an impressive 2.99 ERA. Cameron would become the 3rd Royals rookie to record a sub-3.00 ERA over 20 Starts in their franchise history. He led all Rookie pitchers in Wins Above Replacement (WAR), finished 2nd in ERA, 5th in Innings Pitched and 6th in Strikeouts. At the conclusion of the season, Cameron was named to the MLB All-Rookie 1st Team and finished 4th in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Alex Vesia - Los Angeles Dodgers - Mankato 2016

An elite late-inning reliever for the World Champs, Vesia enjoyed another terrific season in Los Angeles as the trustworthy, go-to arm at the end of games. Leading all Dodgers relievers with 26 Holds, which was a career best. Vesia also set career highs with 68 Appearances and tied another career-high with five Saves. He would go on to strike out 80 batters across 59.2 Innings Pitched, which were the second highest totals of his six-year MLB career. One of the most impressive achievements was Vesia's ability to shut down opposing hitters late into games, limiting batters to an amazing .181 Batting Average in 2025. The former MoonDog would make seven relief appearances during the Dodgers Playoff run, earning the 2nd World Series ring of his career.

Louis Varland - Toronto Blue Jays - Willmar 2017, 2018

Year four in the Major Leagues was one to remember for Varland, spending time with two different franchises and ending the season with MLB history. The two-year Stinger alum began the season with his hometown Minnesota Twins and was terrific in his new reliever role. The flamethrowing right-hander owned an amazing 2.02 ERA over 49 Innings Pitched, striking out 47 batters over that span. At the trade deadline, Louie was traded to the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, where he would continue to build upon the best season of his career. Varland would set career-high marks with 22 Holds, 72.2 Innings Pitched, 75 Strikeouts and a 2.97 ERA. He would also tie a career-best with four Wins. In Varland's second year of experiencing the MLB Post-Season, he would become an integral part of the Blue Jays run to the World Series. The Stinger Alum tossed 16 Innings of relief over the three-playoff series, striking out 17 batters. He shined brightest during the Blue Jays ALCS matchup vs. the Mariners, where he posted 7.0 Innings, striking out eight batters and allowing only two Earned Runs. In Game 7 of the World Series, Louie would relieve fellow Northwoods League alum Max Scherzer in the 5th inning, and his 2/3 Inning of work would make it the 15th Appearance of the Playoffs, making MLB history for the most Appearances by a Pitcher in the Post-Season.

Will Warren - New York Yankees - St. Cloud 2018

Jumping into his first full-MLB season, Will Warren proved to be a workhorse in the Bronx, developing into one of the best young arms in the 2025 rookie class. The former Rox alum broke Spring Training making the Yankees rotation and quickly became a reliable piece on the mound. Through the 1st Half of the season, Warren made 20 Starts, logging 95.1 Innings and struck out 112 batters, averaging an impressive 10.6 Strikeouts per 9 Innings. On May 20th, he would enjoy one of the best starts of his young career, with a 5.2 scoreless Inning performance vs. the Texas Rangers where he struck out 10 batters. From May 9th - May 25th, he would go on a tear striking out 33 batters across 22 Innings where he only allowed five Earned Runs. Warren would finish the year with a 9-8 Record, 4.44 ERA, striking out 171 batters over 162.1 Innings Pitched. His 33 Starts on the mound were the most by an MLB rookie pitcher in 17 years and was tied for 2nd most in the entire Major Leagues. Warren would lead all rookie pitchers in Starts, Innings Pitched and Strikeouts, his nine Wins were 4th best amongst rookies. At the end of the season, Warren was selected to Baseball America's All-Rookie Team and finished 8th in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Tanner Banks - Philadelphia Phillies - Willmar 2011, 2012

Quickly becoming a fan favorite since his move to Philadelphia during last year's trade deadline, Banks has built himself into one of the most under the radar relievers in MLB. The two-year Stinger experienced career highs with 69 Appearances and six Wins recorded. Banks led all Phillies relievers with 67.1 Innings Pitched, punching out 61 batters, registering a 3.07 ERA, and adding a save to his campaign. He was 3rd in the Philadelphia bullpen with 10 Holds, and he was particularly elite when facing left-handed batters, limiting them to an incredible .175 Batting Average.

Greg Weissert - Boston Red Sox - Thunder Bay 2015

One of the most consistently productive relief arms in the MLB, Weissert built upon his impressive first season in Boston in 2024, following up with an even better one in 2025. The former 2015 Northwoods League All-Star set career marks in Wins, ERA, Saves and Innings Pitched. He was one of the most reliable pitchers out of the Red Sox bullpen, owning an impressive 2.82 ERA over 67 Innings Pitched. The former Border Cat would finish 3rd on Boston with 17 Holds, as well as recording four Saves, proving he could fill multiple relief roles for the team. Weissert would finish 6th on Boston in Innings Pitched and 7th in Strikeouts, which is impressive for a player whose longest appearance was only two-innings. He would make the first MLB Playoff appearance of his career, throwing a scoreless inning of relief vs. the Yankees in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series.

Chad Patrick - Milwaukee Brewers - Traverse City 2019, 2020

Another promising young arm in the Northwoods League alumni rookie class, Patrick carried the momentum of being named the 2024 Triple-A Pitcher of the Year into a very impressive Rookie Season in 2025. The 2019 Northwoods League Champion made the Brewers Opening Day roster out of spring training and made his first MLB Appearance on March 29th. Patrick became the 376th Northwoods League alum to debut in the Big Leagues. On April 1st, he would face the Kansas City Royals in his 1st MLB start and the two-year Pit Spitter would dazzle on the mound, throwing 4.2 scoreless Innings, allowing only three Hits and punching out five. In his next start on April 6th, he would earn his 1st MLB Win vs the Cincinnati Reds. Patrick would transition between Milwaukee's starting rotation and bullpen over the course of the season, finishing with a 3-8 Record, 3.53 ERA, striking out 127 batters over 119.2 Innings Pitched. Patrick ranked 5th amongst MLB rookies in Strikeouts, 6th in Starts and 8th in Innings Pitched. In his MLB Post-Season debut, Patrick was terrific in relief, making six appearances, striking out 11 batters over 9.0 innings, allowing a mere two runs. At the conclusion of the season, Patrick would be named to MLB's All-Rookie 2nd Team and finished 7th in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

Honorable Mention:

John Schreiber - Kansas City Royals - Kalamazoo 2014

One of the more valuable middle-relief arms in MLB, Schreiber once again proved to be a steady contributor within the vaunted Royals bullpen. The former Growler set a career high for appearances, playing in 74 games this season for Kansas City. He would lead the Royals pitching staff with 23 Holds, which tied a career best, matching last season's total. In his 7th MLB season, Schreiber logged a 3-3 Record, striking out 62 batters across 64 Innings, totaling a 3.80 ERA and added a save to his campaign. He would finish Top 10 on the Royals pitching staff in Strikeouts and Innings Pitched, which was an impressive achievement for a reliever. Schreiber would limit opponents to a notable .234 batting average, the second-best mark of his career.

Matt Strahm - Philadelphia Phillies - Rochester 2011

Year 10 was another outstanding season on the mound for Strahm, continuing to build off the momentum of his 2024 All-Star nomination. Recognized as one of the best set-up pitchers in baseball, Strahm tied a career-high with 66 Appearances out of the Phillies bullpen. The former Honker would lead Philadelphia relievers with 70 Strikeouts and 22 Holds. It was the 4th straight season where he has logged double-digit holds in a season. He would finish with a 2-3 Record, 2.74 ERA over 62.1 Innings Pitched, while totaling a career-high six Saves. Throughout the regular season, Strahm impressively struck out over 25% of the batters he faced. In his 4th Post-Season, he would make three appearances out of the bullpen for the Phillies throughout the NLDS, allowing one Run over 2.1 Innings Pitched.

Kyle Leahy - St. Louis Cardinals - Waterloo 2016, 2017

One of the most underrated young relievers in MLB, Leahy has gained quite a bit of buzz serving as the Cardinals long-reliever. The former Waterloo ace was terrific out of the St. Louis bullpen in 2025, setting career-highs with 62 Appearances, 88 Innings Pitched, 80 Strikeouts, 18 Holds, four Wins, while maintaining an impressive 3.07 ERA. In his second full MLB season, Leahy was the workhorse of the Cardinals bullpen, leading their relievers in Strikeouts and Innings Pitched. On July 22nd vs Colorado, the long reliever had the best appearance of his season, striking out seven batters over 3.2 Innings, only allowing one run. After building a reputation as a trustworthy arm for St. Louis, Leahy will be considered for the St. Louis starting rotation in 2026.

Notable 2025 MLB Awards & Accolades

MLB All-Star Game

Chris Sale - Atlanta Braves - La Crosse 2008

Pete Alonso - New York Mets - Madison 2014

Zach McKinstry - Detroit Tigers - Waterloo 2015

Jacob Wilson - Athletics - Mankato 2021

MLB Gold Glove Award

Marcus Semien - Texas Rangers - Alexandria 2009, 2010

Nico Hoerner - Chicago Cubs - Madison 2016

MLB Silver Slugger Award

Pete Alonso - New York Mets - Madison 2014

Zach McKinstry - Detroit Tigers - Waterloo 2015

MLB All-Rookie Team Selections

1st Team

Drake Baldwin - Atlanta Braves - K-Town 2020, Madison 2021

Jacob Wilson - Athletics - Mankato 2021

Caleb Durbin - Milwaukee Brewers - Rockford 2019, Fond du Lac 2020, 2021

Jakob Marsee - Miami Marlins - Great Lakes 2020, Kokomo 2021, Traverse City 2022

Isaac Collins - Milwaukee Brewers - Duluth 2017

Noah Cameron - Kansas City Royals - Willmar 2020

2nd Team

Troy Johnston - Miami Marlins - Green Bay 2017

Chase Meidroth - Chicago White Sox - Kokomo 2021

Denzel Clarke - Athletics - Kokomo 2019

Kyle Teel - Chicago White Sox - Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021

Chad Patrick - Milwaukee Brewers - Traverse City 2019, 2020

Northwoods League Alumni 2025 MLB Season Participation Sheet

*Players are listed with the first team they appeared with during the MLB season

Athletics

INF Zack Gelof - Kalamazoo 2019

INF Jacob Wilson - Mankato 2021

INF Brett Harris - K-Town 2020

OF Denzel Clarke - Kokomo 2019

OF Drew Avans - St. Cloud 2017

Arizona Diamondbacks

LHP AJ Puk - Waterloo 2014

LHP Kyle Nelson - La Crosse 2015

RHP JP Feyereisen - Wisconsin Rapids 2012, 2013

RHP Scott McGough - Rochester 2009

RHP Brandon Pfaadt - Mankato 2018

Atlanta Braves

LHP Chris Sale - La Crosse 2008

RHP Spencer Schwellenbach - Traverse City 2020

C Drake Baldwin - K-Town 2020, Madison 2021

LHP Hayden Harris - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2021

Baltimore Orioles

INF Terrin Vavra - Duluth 2015

C Maverick Handley - Madison 2017

LHP Grant Wolfram - Kalamazoo 2016

RHP Carson Ragsdale - Madison 2018

Boston Red Sox

RHP Greg Weissert - Thunder Bay 2015

RHP Justin Slaten - Eau Claire 2018

INF Nick Sogard - Duluth 2018

INF Kristian Campbell - Duluth 2022

Chicago Cubs

INF Nico Hoerner - Madison 2016

INF Michael Busch - St. Cloud 2017

LHP Luke Little - Traverse City 2019

LHP Jordan Wicks - Rockford 2020

Chicago White Sox

C Matt Thaiss - Madison 2014

C Korey Lee - La Crosse 2017, 2018

RHP Penn Murfee - Thunder Bay 2015

RHP Steven Wilson - Eau Claire 2014

INF Chase Meidroth - Kokomo 2021

INF Tim Elko - Fond du Lac 2019, 2020

C Kyle Teel - Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021

Cincinnati Reds

C Jose Trevino - Madison 2012

OF TJ Friedl - St. Cloud 2016

OF Blake Dunn - Kalamazoo 2020, 2021

Cleveland Guardians

INF Daniel Schneemann - St. Cloud 2017

INF Kyle Manzardo - Willmar 2020

OF CJ Kayfus - Wisconsin 2021

Colorado Rockies

LHP Scott Alexander - La Crosse 2008

RHP Nick Anderson - Brainerd 2010

INF Owen Miller - Lakeshore 2016, 2017

LHP Lucas Gilbreath - St. Cloud 2015

RHP Seth Halvorsen - Great Lakes 2020

INF Ryan Ritter - Fond du Lac 2020

RHP Dugan Darnell - Rockford 2019

Detroit Tigers

RHP John Brebbia - Mankato 2009

INF Zach McKinstry - Waterloo 2015

OF Matt Vierling - Madison 2016

OF Ryan Kreidler - Mankato 2017

LHP Dietrich Enns - Eau Claire 2010

Houston Astros

C Cesar Salazar - La Crosse 2016

RHP Spencer Arrighetti - Wisconsin Rapids 2020

RHP Logan VanWey - Duluth 2018, 2019, La Crosse 2020

LHP Colton Gordon - Kenosha 2018, 2019

INF Brice Matthews - St. Cloud 2021, 2022

OF Zach Cole - Rochester 2021

Kansas City Royals

OF Mark Canha - St. Cloud 2008

RHP John Schreiber - Kalamazoo 2014

INF Nick Loftin - Wisconsin 2018

LHP Noah Cameron - Willmar 2020

OF John Rave - Rockford 2017

RHP Andrew Hoffmann - Traverse City 2019, 2020

Los Angeles Angels

INF JD Davis - Wisconsin 2012

C Chad Wallach - Rochester 2012

RHP Shaun Anderson - Lakeshore 2014

INF Niko Kavadas - Kalamazoo 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers

C Austin Barnes - St. Cloud 2010

LHP Alex Vesia - Mankato 2016

RHP Tony Gonsolin - Madison 2015

C Hunter Feduccia - Rockford 2017

RHP Ryan Loutos - Fond du Lac 2020, 2021

RHP Will Klein - Lakeshore 2019

Miami Marlins

C Rob Brantly - La Crosse 2008

C Nick Fortes - Fond du Lac 2017

INF Jonah Bride - Wisconsin Rapids/Waterloo 2015

INF Matt Mervis - Kalamazoo 2018

OF Griffin Conine - La Crosse 2016

INF Graham Pauley - La Crosse 2020

RHP Lake Bachar - Lakeshore 2015

OF Jack Winkler - St. Cloud 2020, 2021

INF Troy Johnston - Green Bay 2017

OF Jakob Marsee - Great Lakes 2020, Kokomo 2021, Traverse City 2022

RHP Christian Roa - La Crosse 2018

Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Nick Mears - Willmar 2017, 2018

OF Garrett Mitchell - Mankato 2018

INF Joey Ortiz - Willmar 2018

OF Isaac Collins - Duluth 2017

RHP Chad Patrick - Traverse City 2019, 2020

INF Caleb Durbin - Rockford 2019, Fond du Lac 2020, 2021

Minnesota Twins

OF Harrison Bader - Lakeshore 2013

RHP Brock Stewart - Madison 2013

RHP Justin Topa - Madison 2012

RHP Griffin Jax - Eau Claire 2015

RHP Brooks Kriske - La Crosse 2013

RHP Louis Varland - Willmar 2017, 2018

INF Brooks Lee - Willmar 2020

INF Ryan Fitzgerald - Kenosha 2014

OF Carson McCusker - Kenosha 2018

RHP Travis Adams - Wisconsin Rapids 2020

New York Mets

INF Pete Alonso - Madison 2014

RHP Rico Garcia - Kenosha 2014, 2015

LHP Danny Young - Wisconsin 2013

RHP Alex Carrillo - St. Cloud 2019

C Hayden Senger - Lakeshore 2016

New York Yankees

LHP Brent Headrick - Wisconsin 2018

RHP Will Warren - St. Cloud 2018

Philadelphia Phillies

LHP Matt Strahm - Rochester 2011

INF Bryson Stott - Wisconsin Rapids 2017

LHP Tanner Banks - Willmar 2011, 2012

OF Cal Stevenson - Duluth 2015

INF Otto Kemp - St. Cloud 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates

INF Billy Cook - Thunder Bay 2018, Wisconsin Rapids 2020

San Diego Padres

OF Connor Joe - Duluth 2012

INF Mason McCoy - La Crosse 2015, 2016

RHP Ryan Bergert - Fond du Lac 2020

San Francisco Giants

INF Matt Chapman - La Crosse 2012

INF David Villar - La Crosse 2017

RHP Hayden Birdsong - Lakeshore 2022

RHP Carson Seymour - Rockford 2020

Seattle Mariners

C Mitch Garver - St. Cloud 2010, 2011

OF Luke Raley - Lakeshore 2015

RHP Zach Pop - St. Cloud 2015

INF Miles Mastrobuoni - Rochester 2015

St. Louis Cardinals

OF Lars Nootbaar - La Crosse 2016

RHP Kyle Leahy - Waterloo 2016, 2017

OF Victor Scott - Fond du Lac 2020, 2021

RHP Chris Roycroft - Bismarck 2017, 2018, Green Bay 2019

RHP Andre Granillo - Mankato 2020

LHP Nick Raquet - La Crosse 2016

Tampa Bay Rays

OF Richie Palacios - Wisconsin Rapids 2016

RHP Joe Boyle - Kalamazoo 2018

RHP Joey Gerber - Mankato 2017

RHP Hunter Bigge - Duluth 2018

RHP Jesse Scholtens - Lakeshore 2015

OF Chandler Simpson - Fond du Lac 2021

INF Bob Seymour - St. Cloud 2018, Rockford 2020

Texas Rangers

INF Marcus Semien - Alexandria 2009, 2010

OF Kevin Pillar - Wisconsin 2010

OF Sam Haggerty - Eau Claire 2013

RHP Dane Dunning - Waterloo 2014

RHP Caleb Boushley - Eau Claire 2016

Toronto Blue Jays

RHP Max Scherzer - La Crosse 2004

RHP Jacob Barnes - Willmar 2010

C Tyler Heineman - Wisconsin 2011

OF Daulton Varsho - Eau Claire 2015, 2016

INF Ernie Clement - Wisconsin Rapids 2015

INF Will Wagner - Kenosha 2018

OF Joey Loperfido - Kalamazoo 2018

Washington Nationals

INF Paul DeJong - Wisconsin 2014

C Riley Adams - La Crosse 2015

LHP Colin Poche - Willmar 2013

OF Alex Call - Eau Claire 2013, 2014







