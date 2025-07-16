Former Border Cat Signs With New York Yankees

July 16, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Thunder Bay Border Cats News Release







Thunder Bay, Ont. - The Thunder Bay Border Cats are pleased to announce another former pitcher from the 2023 Northwoods League team is turning professional. Righthander Matthew Tippie (Texas State University) signed as a free agent with the New York Yankees organization following the conclusion of the 2025 Major League Draft.

Tippie, a 22-year-old righthander from Wimberley, Texas, appeared in five games with the Cats during the 2023 season and had an 0-1 record with a 3.38 earned run average. He struck out 24 batters in 21.1 innings pitched. Tippie is scheduled to report this week to the Yankees minor league complex in Tampa, Florida.

Tippie joins two other former Thunder Bay teammates in the professional ranks, who were selected in the MLB Draft. Pitcher Riely Hunsaker (Lamar University) was taken in the 16th round, 481st overall, by the Chicago Cubs, and pitcher Peyton Fosher (University of Nevada) was chosen in the 19th round, 558th overall, by the Miami Marlins.

A total of 401 former Northwoods League players have reached the Major Leagues, including 15 Border Cats alumni. Pitcher Greg Weissert is currently with the Boston Red Sox and outfielder Billy Cook has spent time this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.







