Woodchucks Reach 30 Wins on Summer with Victory over Madison

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - After going 1-3 against rivals Madison during the first half of the season, Wausau has now won three games in a row over the Mallards, as they pulled away for a 12-7 win at Athletic Park Tuesday night.

Ryan Chase (Kansas) recorded a four-hit night for the second time this summer, and added three RBIs while scoring two runs. Donovan Jeffrey (Miami/Transfer Portal) reached three times, and went 1-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Richie LaCien (Illinois/Transfer Portal) provided a strong outing in his first start of year three with the Woodchucks, tossing four innings and allowing just one earned run, with no walks and one strikeout. Chase Donahue (Mitchell College/Transfer Portal) threw two scoreless frames himself in relief, striking out three in his best appearance of the summer.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Madison got the first two runs in the game, scoring in both the second and fourth innings.

Wausau did not reach base until the fifth, but then scored three runs in that frame, with Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) breaking through with an RBI single, and two more runs scoring on the same play thanks to a Madison error.

The Mallards tied the game in the top of the sixth, but Ryan Chase gave Wausau the lead back quickly. With two outs and two strikes, he lined an RBI single up the middle to score Lane Walton (Arkansas State), and that made the score 4-3.

But there was much more offense to come. In the eighth inning, Wausau plated a total of eight runs, as four batters in the inning came to the plate twice. Donovan Jeffrey delivered a big two-RBI single to get the inning started, and Caleb Karll (Montevallo) earned an RBI on a single.

Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State), Lane Walton and Sawyer Tolk (Kansas City Kansas CC/Dayton) earned RBIs on bases loaded walks, and Ryan Chase punctuated the inning with a two-RBI double down the right field line. Wausau ended up being thankful for the extra insurance, as the Mallards scored four in the ninth to stage a late comeback, but ultimately fell short.

NOTES AND NUMBERS The Woodchucks' eight runs in the eighth were the most runs scored in a single inning against the Mallards this season, and the most Woodchucks runs in one inning so far in the second half.

Wausau scored eight runs in the eighth inning on just four total hits.

With his bases-loaded walk in the eighth, Peyton Firgens extended a streak of reaching base in all 14 of his games since joining the Woodchucks in late June.

The Woodchucks have now won 38 of their last 41 regular season games at Athletic Park, and have not lost a second half home game since August 3, 2024.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau joins the St. Cloud Rox as the two teams in the Northwoods League with 30 wins this summer, but with Wausau sitting at 30-14, they have the best win percentage in the league. In addition, a Lakeshore loss at Green Bay now means the Chucks move to just one game behind the Chinooks for top spot in the Great Lakes West second half division standings. If Wausau wins the second half, they will qualify for the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

The Woodchucks are now 4-3 against Madison, and now can win the season series and secure the tiebreaker over the Mallards if they can beat them tomorrow at Athletic Park. It's the final meeting between the rivals in the 2026 regular season, and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. It's a special World Cup Night at the ballpark, where fans can celebrate the fantastic soccer tournament held in the United States this summer. The first 500 fans through the gates will get a Woodchucks mini soccer ball! In addition, it's also MC United Fundraiser Night, and White Claw Wednesday, as fans can enjoy White Claw specials throughout the park! Fans can find more information on giveaways and purchase tickets to remaining 2026 Woodchucks home games online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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