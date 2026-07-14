MoonDogs Win Big in Second Game of Series with Big Sticks

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







DICKINSON, N.D. - The MoonDogs faced off against the Badlands Big Sticks for the second straight night.

The Big Sticks scored first, taking an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The MoonDogs were scoreless until the third inning, where Cole Clark (UC-Irvine) scored on an error by the Badlands.

Back-to-back RBI singles by Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) and Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) helped the MoonDogs extend their lead. Mankato scored five runs in the bottom of the third.

Badlands added another run in the bottom of the inning, making the score 5-2 in favor of the MoonDogs.

Clark recorded a home run in both the fourth and fifth innings, while Badlands added one run in each inning as well. This gave the MoonDogs a 7-3 lead.

The MoonDogs continued to surge ahead, adding eight total runs in the seventh inning.

Mankato held the Badlands scoreless for the remainder of the game, winning with a final score of 15-3.

The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow, as they travel to St. Cloud to take on the Rox. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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