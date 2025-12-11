Northwoods League Announces 2026 Baseball and Softball Schedules

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League today released its complete 2026 regular-season schedules for both baseball and softball, highlighted by expansion into two new markets and the return of the fan-favorite Minnesota Mud Puppies traveling team.

The Richmond Flying Mummies will make their Northwoods League baseball debut in Richmond, Indiana, bringing the baseball division to 26 teams across seven U.S. states and one Canadian province. In softball, the Grand Forks Spitfires (Grand Forks, ND) join the league, expanding Northwoods League Softball to six teams. The Minnesota Mud Puppies will return to the baseball schedule for the 2026 season, once again playing a full road-only slate.

The 2026 baseball season - the league's 33rd - will feature the traditional 72-game schedule and begin on Monday, May 25. Northwoods League Softball will continue its fast-paced 42-game regular season starting in June and going through the beginning of August.

"We are excited to unveil the 2026 schedules and welcome the Richmond Flying Mummies and Grand Forks Spitfires to the Northwoods League while bringing back the unique experience of the Minnesota Mud Puppies," said Northwoods League Baseball President & Commissioner Ryan Voz. "These additions reflect our continued commitment to growing summer collegiate baseball and softball, developing elite players, and delivering unforgettable entertainment to communities across the Upper Midwest and beyond."

"Adding the Grand Forks Spitfires is a huge step forward for Northwoods League Softball," added NWL Softball President/Commissioner Kathryn Reynolds. "Grand Forks is a passionate sports community, and we know their fans will embrace this fast, exciting brand of collegiate softball. We can't wait to see the Spitfires take the field in 2026."

