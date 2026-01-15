Bismarck Larks Announce 2026 Infield Roster

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks have surveyed the field with Frontier Precision, and signed 9 infielders to the 2026 roster for the first half of the season. Along with his scouting team, Larks Head Coach Chris Monroe has been hard at work putting together an impressive roster he's confident will be productive this summer.

"These players are winners," said Chris. "They can put up some big numbers at the plate, and perform equally well on the field. What they bring to the table will be a huge part of what we do at the ballpark this summer."

Here's who will be commanding the infield this summer:

Jackson Crider (Drury University) - A sophomore, Jackson has been a dominant member of the Panthers offense. Last season, he recorded a massive .434 batting average that included 11 home runs and 43 RBI. Jackson also spent last summer playing in the Prospect League with the Thrillville Thrillbillies, where he recorded an OPS of over 1.000. Look for Jackson to make big plays at the plate this summer.

Chase Becker (Angelo State University) - Chase has an impressive resume in college baseball. While he'll be in his first start with Angelo State this spring, he's previously suited up with three collegiate summer teams, including the Clinton Lumberkings and O'Fallon Hoots of the Prospect League, and the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League.

Jace Burton (Maryville University) - Jace will be taking the field for his sophomore season with the Saints this spring. Last season, he put up a sizable batting average of .388, along with 17 RBI and an OPS of .948. Standing at 6'2", Jace's size and speed contributed to seven stolen bases. Jace has also spent time in the Prospect League, playing on the Dubois County Bombers' roster in 2024.

Logan Aguilar (Grossmont College) - Logan recorded big numbers during his freshman season with the Griffins. A batting average of .354, 32 RBI, and an OPS of .978 were enough to earn some significant recognition from his conference. In April of 2025, he was named to the All-PCAC (Pacific Coast Athletic Conference) First Team as the First Team All-League Infielder.

Noah Rodriguez (University of Hawaii) - Formerly of the Rochester Honkers in 2024, Noah will join the Bismarck Larks roster in 2026. Most recently at Mt. San Antonio College, his speed led him to ten stolen bases and contributed to his 49 runs in the 2025 season. Noah will join the University of Hawaii this spring.

Ollie Obenour (Washington State University) - Coming to Bismarck from San Jose, California, Ollie will bring an effective glove with him to the field this summer. Last year with the Cougars, he tallied a .952 fielding percentage along with 106 putouts. The Larks will need that kind of consistency on defense this summer against the rest of the league's hitting.

Andrew Guevara (Southwestern College) - Andrew was an incredibly effective member of the Jaguars' offense last spring. A total of 37 hits contributed to 22 RBI and a batting average of .327. He also contributed on defense in a big way, recording 157 putouts and committing only one error all season. Andrew's skill on both sides of the plate will be an important part of the Larks' winning strategy in 2026.

Alex Schimmel (Parkland College) - A sophomore with the Cobras, Alex makes his way to Bismarck from Moline, Illinois. In his freshman season, he put up 28 RBI from 39 hits, and walked 23 times. Alex has also spent time in the Prospect League, formerly playing for the Clinton Lumberkings, where he also recorded some impressive stats. Over the course of the summer, he earned a .371 average and an OPS of .920.

Jayden Patel (Parkland College) - Jayden can produce some big moments on the field. Of his 34 hits with the Cobras last spring, eight of them were doubles and two were home runs. His total OPS for the season was .917, making him extremely reliable to get on base when got to the plate.

"We're really excited about what these guys are going to bring to Bismarck this summer," Larks General Manager Nate Maddox said. "Not only are they people who've proven they can perform on the field, but they're also guys who will help to shape the team culture to align with everything we're doing in 2026."

These infielders will join the rest of the team as they take the field for Season 10 of Larks Baseball, starting on May 25, 2026. The best way to see all the action at the ballpark is to purchase a SCHEELS Reserved Plan. Head to LarksTickets.com to get yours today.







