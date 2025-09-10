Former La Crosse Logger Nick Raquet Debuts with the Cardinals

Published on September 10, 2025







Rochester, Minn. - Former La Crosse Logger Nick Raquet made his Major League debut on Monday, September 8, 2025. Raquet is the 409th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level. He is also the 37th former player to debut this season which is a Northwoods League record.

Raquet, who played collegiately at College of William and Mary, played for the Loggers in 2016. He was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals.

In 2016 with the Loggers, Raquet appeared in 12 games and was 4-4 with a 2.23 ERA. He struck out 62 batters in 64.2 innings.

Raquet spent the 2017 through 2019 seasons in the Nationals Organization. When the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raquet returned to college to finish his degree and worked for Ernst & Young. Raquet decided to return to baseball in 2023 with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. Before the 2024 season, Raquet signed with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over five minor league seasons in the Nationals and Cardinals organizations Raquet appeared in 132 games and was 35-33 with a 3.65 ERA. He had 368 strikeouts in 439.0 innings and saved eight games.

Prior to his call-up to the Cardinals, Raquet had pitched in 25 games with the Springfield Cardinals and in 11 with the Memphis Redbirds. Overall, he was 10-4 with a 1.68 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 48.1 innings. In his Major League debut against the Seattle Mariners, Raquet pitched 1.0 innings and allowed no runs and no hits.







