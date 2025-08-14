Ottawa Black Bears Name Dan MacRae as New Head Coach and General Manager

August 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears have named Dan MacRae as the club's head coach and new general manager.

The 37-year-old MacRae spent each of the past two seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Colorado Mammoth.

"I am beyond excited to take on this opportunity in Ottawa and inherit a phenomenal team that has a lot of promise for the upcoming season," said MacRae. "Being a relatively former teammate of most of the players in that locker room, I know the potential this group possesses and will be looking to maximize their output," said MacRae.

"We are excited for the leadership Dan will bring to the future of the Ottawa Black Bears," said Erik Baker, Ottawa Black Bears governor. "Dan has been part of the GF Sports and Entertainment family since we selected him in the expansion draft in 2019. He was the first captain with the New York Riptide and he has demonstrated a track record as a leader. The experience he will bring as a former captain and a proven winner cannot be overstated."

Originally drafted by the Calgary Roughnecks during the 2010 NLL Entry Draft (first round, sixth overall), MacRae recorded 12 NLL seasons as a defenseman, playing his first nine seasons with the Calgary Roughnecks where he Captained the 2019 NLL Championship team before concluding his career with the New York Riptide over his final three years as the team captain. 

MacRae replaces Rich Lisk, who served as the Black Bears general manager and Dan Ladouceur, who was the club's head coach, during their inaugural season in 2024-25. Brian Beisel will remain in his role as defensive coordinator for the Black Bears for the upcoming 2025-26 season.







