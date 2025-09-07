Black Bears Acquire Thomson, Volkov and Firth from FireWolves

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears today acquired three players from the FireWolves in Dan MacRae's first major transaction since assuming the duties of head coach and general manager.

Pending league approval, the Black Bears landed forwards Sam Firth and Tanner Thomson as well as defenceman Nicholas Volkov in exchange for Taggart Clark and Ottawa's third-round selection in the 2026 NLL draft.

If Thomson is able to play in 15 games for the Black Bears in the upcoming 2026 season, Ottawa will also send the FireWolves an additional second-round selection in the 2026 NLL draft.

"We believe this trade greatly enhances our depth and gives us a more balanced and competitive roster this season," said MacRae.

Firth scored 15 goals and 33 points in 17 games with the FireWolves last season. The 26-year-old Ottawa native has collected 115 points (50 goals and 65 assists) in 55 career regular season and playoff games.

Thomson, 29, has scored 24 goals and 61 points in 23 career NLL games with the FireWolves. The Etobicoke, Ontario native was a first-round selection (16th overall) by Saskatchewan in the 2019 NLL draft.

Volkov, 22, appeared in 11 games with the FireWolves in 2025, collecting his first career goal and notching three points. He was selected in the first round (14th overall) by the FireWolves in the 2023 NLL draft.

