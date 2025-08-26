2025 Jr. NLL Weekend Recap

Published on August 26, 2025

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







It was a positive step over the weekend for the Ottawa Jr Black Bears in Oakville. After spending the weeks leading up to the tournament practicing around Ottawa, they competed in their 2nd Jr. NLL Tournament.

The U13's finished in second place, with both the U15 and U17's locking up 3rd. Here's a breakdown of some of the highlights from the weekend:

U13 JR. BLACK BEARS:

It was a very strong tournament for the U13's down in the GTA. The team went 5-0 in the leadup to the final. That included a 20-2 win over the Georgia Jr. Swarm on Friday, and a 15-1 win on Saturday over the Saskatchewan Jr. Rush.

It was however a difficult end to a very strong tournament. After falling 8-7 in overtime in the final against the Toronto Jr. Rock a year ago, the Black Bears once again fell in the championship game against Toronto to finish in second place.

A back-and-forth opening frame and early portion of the second period saw the teams deadlocked at 9-9. As the game went along though, the Black Bears were unable to keep up while the Rock separated, resulting in the 14-9 decision.

That doesn't overshadow the strong tournament the team had overall though, and individually the Black Bears were also incredibly well represented.

Ryan Harper led the way throughout, putting up 13 goals and 9 assists for a tournament leading 22 points. Following closely behind was Porter Aldrich who scored 12 goals, and Emery Toste who registered 10.

U15 JR. BLACK BEARS:

Another positive tournament for the U15's as well. Named team of the tournament last year despite an 0-4 finish, the team looked to build on the positives from last season including their competitive nature and physical play heading into this tournament.

"Being named Team of the Tournament  last year was an incredible honor for our group," said coach Kyle McDonald prior to the tournament. "What truly stood out was the way our players competed, with heart, relentless effort, and genuine sportsmanship. That recognition wasn't about wins and losses; it was about character, resilience, and playing the game the right way."

That all translated into results in the team's second tournament, finishing with a 4-2 record overall, including a 9-6 win over the Rochester Jr. Knighthawks to lock up third place.

Sawyer McDonnell registered a hat-trick in the win, while Lance White Jr. and Hohnegayehwahs Mitchell each added two goals as well to help propel OBB to the third-place finish.

Liam McDonald led the team with 15 goals and a total of 18 points, good for fifth in the tournament. McDonell also finished close behind with 17 points in the tournament as well.

U17 JR. BLACK BEARS:

Much like the U13 and U15 teams, it was a strong weekend for the U17s. Coach Jordan Hendrycks described his team as more "mature" heading into the tournament.

"The goal for the group this year is to really make a splash on the podium to take home some hardware," he said.

That goal was well achieved, starting on the right foot. A 4-1 record to begin the tournament through Saturday, led to the team eventually finishing 5-2 overall with a 9-1 win over the Calgary Jr. Roughnecks to lock up third place.

In the last game on Sunday to lock up that third spot, it was Jonah De Koning leading the way with a hattrick including the game winner, while six different Black Bears found the back of the net in the contest as well.

Overall, Evan Kay led the way with 13 points on the weekend including 8 goals, with Joshua Bell leading in goals with 9.

Calder Herfst also put up a strong showing in goal, registering a 3-0-0 record, a 2.67 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He only conceded 8 goals over the course of the three games he started in.

With the tournament officially wrapped, three strong results are officially in the books. With each in their second year of competition at the tournament, they'll no doubt look to build and improve heading into next year's event once again. The combination of results no doubt demonstrate a strong future for lacrosse in Ottawa.







