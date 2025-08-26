Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on August 26, 2025







This past week the Vegas Knight Hawks won their first Indoor Football League title; the ECHL awarded an expansion team to Augusta, Georgia, co-owned by Tim Tebow; the National Lacrosse League's Albany FireWolves relocated to Oshawa, Ontario; and the Niagara River Lions won back-to-back Canadian Elite Basketball League Titles.

Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, United Football, ECHL, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Canadian Elite Basketball League, BIG3, Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Gainbridge Super League, Appalachian League, Carolina League, Eastern League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

The Vegas Knight Hawks defeated the Green Bay Blizzard 64-61 at Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona to earn their first IFL National Championship title. Knight Hawks quarterback Jayden de Laura had one passing touchdown and two rushing touchdown was named the Most Valuable Player.

Green Bay Blizzard quarterback Max Meylor was named IFL Most Valuable Player. Meylor was the league's standard-bearer all season, delivering a near-flawless campaign that showcased efficiency, explosiveness, and leadership. Through the air, he completed 234 of 376 passes (62.2%) for 2,850 yards and 65 touchdowns, with only nine interceptions. But he wasn't just deadly with his arm - he was unstoppable on the ground, adding 743 rushing yards and a league-leading 26 rushing touchdowns. Meylor accounted for 91 total touchdowns, no quarterback in the IFL combined that level of production in both phases.

Bay Area Panthers running back Joshua Tomas has been named the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, after delivering a historic all-purpose season that showcased his versatility and game-breaking ability. Tomas ranked among the IFL's most productive rushers with 623 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. But what set him apart was his impact in the passing game and on special teams. He added 601 receiving yards on 52 catches, with six touchdowns, and further punished opponents as a return man with 647 yards and two return scores, averaging 16.2 yards per return. In total, Tomas accounted for more than 1,800 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns.

Bay Area Panthers defensive back Joe Foucha has earned the honor of 2025 Defensive Player of the Year, after putting together one of the most complete defensive seasons in the league. Foucha tied for the league lead with seven interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and finished with 15 pass breakups, giving him 22 total passes defended. His coverage ability consistently erased top receivers, while his knack for finding the ball set the tone for a Bay Area secondary that became one of the toughest in the IFL. Not just a ball hawk, Foucha was physical, adding 53 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week

United Football League

The Birmingham Stallions will remain at Protective Stadium for at least another year, following a surge in fan support that secured their 2026 season. UFL Operations Manager Mike Repole announced the update during a radio show appearance, bringing relief to local businesses and fans.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the League's Board of Governors has approved the expansion application of Augusta, Georgia for admittance into the League. The club will begin play in the 2027-28 Season. The team, which will be named later, will be owned by 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, and former National Football League quarterback, Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC. With the addition of Augusta for the 2027-28 Season, the ECHL will have 32 Member Teams, matching the number of teams in both the National Hockey League and American Hockey League. "The return of ECHL Hockey to Augusta is exciting on a number of levels," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The growth of the market and the newly constructed venue will make for a first-class entertainment experience, while also adding a great new rival city amongst our South Division. Furthermore, David and Tim's ownership has been exemplary in Tahoe, and we look forward to their continued growth in the Augusta market, which allows for further solidification of developmental hockey in North America, as the ECHL will match the NHL and AHL in markets for the 2027-28 Season."

The Augusta Coliseum Authority and Oak View Group announce hockey will return to Augusta for the first time in 12 years.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

The Danbury Hat Tricks announced that John Bierchen has been named the team's head coach ahead of the 2025-26 season. Bierchen, 37, brings more than a decade of diverse coaching experience across North America and Europe. He most recently served as associate head coach of the Nordic Hockey Academy U20 program in Austria. Previously, he led EA Oberösterreich's U20 squad and Kärpät U18 Akatemia in Finland's U18 SM-sarja. "Joining a first-class organization like Danbury with such a rich and unique hockey history is an incredible opportunity," Bierchen said. "I've heard only amazing things about the staff and fans. The Danbury hockey community has been there from the beginning and only grown stronger over the years. I am looking forward to experiencing their passion and giving them more moments to cheer for."

The Minnesota Frost announced the addition of Brianna Decker as the team's newest assistant coach ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Decker is a three-time United States Olympian (2018-gold, 2014, 2022-silver), six-time IIHF Women's World Championship gold medalist (2011, 2013, 2015-17, 2019) and a two-time recipient of USA Hockey's Bob Allen Women's Player of the Year Award (2015, 2017). On June 24, Decker was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 in the player category and will be formally inducted on November 10. "Brianna's passion and commitment to the growth of women's hockey belongs in the PWHL," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We're thrilled to welcome Brianna to our coaching staff and trust her knowledge of the game, elite playing background, and proven ability to lead will be an incredible asset. She has a deep understanding of what it takes to win, is a fierce competitor, and we're excited for the impact she'll have on our team both on and off the ice."

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced that the franchise will relocate to Oshawa, Ontario, where the team will play its home games at the Tribute Communities Centre beginning this upcoming season. The FireWolves organization wishes to express its deepest gratitude to those who have supported the team in Albany, especially our fans. We extend sincere thanks to Bob Belber, General Manager of MVP Arena, for his leadership and for providing a first-class facility in which our team and fans could thrive. We also wish to acknowledge Albany County Executive Dan McCoy for his tireless efforts and continued support. "This move represents both a new challenge and a tremendous opportunity," said CEO Oliver Marti. "As the NLL continues to grow, we are excited to bring world-class lacrosse to Oshawa while enhancing regional rivalries. We also look forward to growing with our new community while never forgetting the fans and supporters who have been part of our journey in Albany.

After four years at MVP Arena, NLL league reports state the Albany FireWolves are leaving town and relocating to Ontario, Canada ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced that the team has acquired forward Zed Williams and a second-round selection (24th overall) in the 2025 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft from the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Rochester's first-round selection (10th overall) and second-round selection (28th overall) in this year's draft. The Knighthawks now have six selections in the NLL Entry Draft, holding the acquired second-round pick, as well as the 43rd and 47th overall picks (third round), the 57th pick (fourth round), the 71st selection (fifth round), and the 85th pick (sixth round). "Zed is such a dynamic and physical player, and someone we've had our eye on for quite some time," said Carey. "He brings a unique presence to the floor, and we're excited about the impact he can make with our group."

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from PLL Quarterfinals - Minneapolis, MN

BASKETBALL

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Niagara River Lions captured the 2025 CEBL title on Sunday, beating the Calgary Surge 79-73 at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre. Niagara joins the 2020-2021 Edmonton Stingers as the only teams ever to go back-to-back. They are also the only franchises in league history to claim multiple titles. "It feels incredible. It really does," head coach Victor Raso said. "It's as special of a moment as I ever had as a coach. This one, for these guys, it just cemented them. I'm really happy for them." Khalil Ahmad was named Finals MVP after scoring 16 points, including the game-winner, while adding nine rebounds.

Here are the highlights.

FULL Trophy Presentation

BIG3

BIG3 in 3 Minutes: 2025 Championship Game. Miami 305 defeated the Chicago Triplets 52-48.

Women's Basketball Association

The Indiana Fever announced that guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering an injury during the team's game at the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham sustained a season-ending injury in her right knee during the second quarter of the game and is expected to make a full recovery.

Paige Bueckers scores 44 points, the most by a rookie in WNBA history, surpassing Candace Parker's 40. She becomes the first player in league history to record 40+ points on 80% FG, and it also marks the highest-scoring performance of the 2025 season.

In the Phoenix Mercury win over the Storm, Alyssa Thomas becomes the ONLY player in WNBA history to record 5+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons (6 in 2023, 5 in 2025)!

NBA G League

The Austin Spurs announced Jacob Chance as the team's new head coach, making him the 11th head coach in franchise history.

Chance joins Austin after two seasons as an assistant coach with Melbourne United in the National Basketball League (NBL), helping guide the team to playoff appearances in both seasons. In November 2024, he was named interim head coach for the Australian National Team during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifying Tournament, leading the Boomers to an undefeated record with wins over Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia. He has held multiple roles with the national team, serving as head of video and analytics for the Boomers since 2022, and was part of the coaching staff for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced Will Scott as head coach ahead of the 2025-26 season. Scott returns to Stockton after serving as associate head coach from 2021 to 2024, a period that included back-to-back league-best records (2022-23, 2023-24) and the franchise's first-ever appearance in the Western Conference Finals. While leading Stockton's defensive strategy, he helped guide the team to a top 10 defensive rating over three seasons, highlighted by a top five mark in 2023-24. In 2024-25, Scott joined the Sacramento Kings as a coaching assistant/scout, marking his sixth season with the Kings organization.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Danny Musovski hat trick powers Seattle Sounders FC against Sporting Kansas City

National Women's Soccer League

Orlando Pride (8-5-4, 28 points) forward Barbra Banda has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list after suffering a full thickness avulsion of her right adductor longus tendon, the Club announced today. Banda will work with the Pride's medical team and partners at Orlando Health to put together a recovery and rehabilitation program. "We are devastated to announce Barbra Banda has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list following the soft-tissue injury she sustained during our recent match against Kansas City Current," said Haley Carter, Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director. "Barbra has been instrumental to our success and losing a player of her caliber is heartbreaking for the entire organization. We are committed to providing her with the highest level of care and support throughout her recovery. Her contributions to this team both on and off the field have been immeasurable, and we know she will approach her rehabilitation with the same determination and professionalism she brings to everything she does."

The Orlando Pride announced it has acquired Mexican international midfielder Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle from Tigres UANL Femenil of Mexico's Liga MX Femenil for a world-record fee. Ovalle joins the Pride through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028, pending receipt of her P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate. The transfer fee paid for Ovalle sets a new world record for women's soccer; for the Pride and the National Women's Soccer League. Including last year's signing of forward Barbra Banda, the Pride has now completed two of the most expensive transfers in global women's soccer in consecutive years, making it the only club in the world to feature two of the six highest-valued transfers of all time. "We are deeply committed to building championship-caliber teams year after year and this landmark signing is a reflection of that focus," said Mark Wilf, Orlando Pride Owner and Chairman. "Jacquie is a world-class talent and a proven winner, and her arrival in Orlando marks another step on our journey to position the Pride among the elite clubs in global women's soccer. We're proud to lead the way in investing in the women's game, not just for today's success, but to shape the future of the sport for generations to come."

Chicago Stars FC Ludmila flips the record on its head. In 10:09, Ludmila's second-half hat trick is the FASTEST hat trick in NWSL history!

Bay FC's match against the Washington Spirit on Saturday set an attendance record with more than 40,000 people filling the stands. ABC7's Tara Campbell has the story.

Gainbridge Super League

Carolina Ascent FC announced that Martina Navratilova, one of the most iconic figures in women's sports, has joined the club as a minority owner. This milestone builds on a historic inaugural season, capped by Carolina Ascent's winning one of the most prestigious awards in professional soccer, the USL Super League's "Players Shield," as well as the League's 2024/25 Organization of the Year. Navratilova, not only a tennis legend, but an inspirational leader known for her tenacity, candor and motivation, adds a new dimension to Carolina Ascent's ownership. "Carolina Ascent's mission to become one of the top women's clubs in the world resonated with me immediately. This team and its leadership are determined to compete at the highest level. I'm excited for the opportunity to become a part of it," said Navratilova. "Martina Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players in history, revolutionizing the sport with her powerful serve and aggressive playing style. That description fits well with our team's approach to soccer," said Dan DiMicco, majority owner of Carolina Ascent FC. "We are honored to welcome Martina to the Carolina Ascent family."

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is the newest minority owner of Carolina Ascent FC. She joins Live Impact News on WCNC+ to discuss what drew her to the USL Super League team based in Charlotte.

United Soccer League One

USL Eugene, the organization bringing professional soccer to the southern Willamette Valley, today unveiled its brand identity as Sporting Cascades FC, which is anchored by a bold crest, a nature-driven color system and a voice rooted in the Pacific Northwest. Developed with supporters through community surveys and focus groups, the brand reflects a club built from the soil, rivers and spirit of the Cascades. "At Sporting Cascades, we're building more than a team - we're building a movement that spans the range," said club owner Sat Dhinsa. "Our identity honors the places we call home, from Eugene to Vancouver, B.C. Just as importantly, the team name, colors and crest were shaped by this community and gave our supporters a real voice in defining who we are."

BASEBALL

Appalachian League

Bristol State Liners home stadium staying on Virginia side

Carolina League

Nationals No. 26 prospect Cristhian Vaquero and No. 4 prospect Luke Dickerson hit grand slams in the same inning for Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals

Eastern League

Blue Jays prospect Gabriel Martinez makes a spectacular running grab before crashing into the wall for Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Nationals No. 3 prospect Jarlin Susana records a career-high 13 strikeouts across five frames for Double-A Harrisburg Senators

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The Omaha Supernovas, the world's leading professional volleyball franchise, are thrilled to announce the signing of former Nebraska volleyball middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, bolstering the roster for the 2026 season. The 6-foot-4 middle and San Diego native returns to Nebraska after spending her graduate senior season with the Huskers in 2024. Blackwell appeared in 13 matches for Nebraska, helping NU reach its second consecutive national semifinals. She averaged 2.35 kills per set on a .417 hitting percentage while collecting 29 blocks before turning pro. "I am so excited and beyond grateful to be joining the Omaha Supernovas for this upcoming season," said Blackwell. "Getting to return to the state of Nebraska and continue to be a part of the volleyball community here is a dream come true. NovasNation are some of the best fans in the country and I cannot wait for this new chapter to begin."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Highlights from the 2025 UFA Championship Game matchup between the Boston Glory and Minnesota Wind Chill at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, WI The Boston Glory (12-3) 17-15 won over the Minnesota Wind Chill (13-4) for their first title in franchise history. Tobe Decraene picked up Championship Weekend MVP honors.







