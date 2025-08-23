Orlando Pride Forward Barbra Banda Placed on Season Ending Injury List

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride (8-5-4, 28 points) forward Barbra Banda has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list after suffering a full thickness avulsion of her right adductor longus tendon, the Club announced today. Banda will work with the Pride's medical team and partners at Orlando Health to put together a recovery and rehabilitation program.

"We are devastated to announce Barbra Banda has been placed on the Season Ending Injury list following the soft-tissue injury she sustained during our recent match against Kansas City Current," said Haley Carter, Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director. "Barbra has been instrumental to our success and losing a player of her caliber is heartbreaking for the entire organization. We are committed to providing her with the highest level of care and support throughout her recovery. Her contributions to this team both on and off the field have been immeasurable, and we know she will approach her rehabilitation with the same determination and professionalism she brings to everything she does."

Since joining the Pride in the 2024 season, Banda has taken the NWSL by storm, scoring 25 goals and tallying seven assists in 41 matches across all competitions. The 2024 NWSL Championship MVP recently earned her second Ballon d'Or nomination, while also being named a finalist for the overall NWSL MVP award in 2024 and 2024 NWSL Best XI First Team honors. The Zambian international was also selected to the FIFPRO Women's World 11 and voted the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in addition to receiving her first Ballon d'Or nomination last year.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride places forward Barbra Banda on the Season Ending Injury list.







