Portland Thorns FC Acquires Forward Julie Dufour Through Trade with Angel City Football Club

Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that the team has traded forward Julie Dufour to Portland Thorns FC. In exchange, ACFC will receive $40,000 intra-league transfer funds for 2025 and Portland receives Dufour and a 2025 international roster spot. While with Angel City, Dufour appeared in 10 matches.

Dufour came to ACFC following two seasons with Paris FC, where she scored 19 goals in 41 match appearances in all competitions. Prior to her time with Paris FC, she spent three seasons each with Bordeaux and Lille in the Première Ligue, appearing in 152 career match appearances and 33 career goals in her eight seasons in the Première Ligue.

Originally from Valenciennes, France, Dufour was selected to the France Women's National Team for the first time in 2021, where she has since earned eight caps. On November 28, Dufour scored the lone goal for the U23 France Women's National Team to help defeat the Netherlands in an international friendly. She has also been a member of all five of the French youth national teams since 2017, where she helped France win the UEFA Women's U19 Championship title.







