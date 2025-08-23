Houston Dash Look to Extend Unbeaten Streak as They Host Seattle Reign FC on Sunday
Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON (Aug. 23, 2025) - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 24 to host Seattle Reign FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the Dash enter the match on a two-game winning streak after a last-gasp triumph over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday evening. The team has earned seven points and posted a 2-0-1 (WLD) record since league play resumed on Aug. 2. Tickets for Sunday's match are available on HoustonDash.com.
WHO:
Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign FC
WHEN:
Sunday, August 24 - 6:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
ENGLISH
NWSL+ (Link): JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden
Global Feed: Joe Malfa and Mario Crowder
SPANISH
Deportes Nation (Link): Daniela Rodriguez, Laura Gomez and Alex Parra
The Dash have now claimed 11 points following a deficit this season and lead the league in that category. The team added three points to that tally on Sunday evening with a dramatic victory in New Jersey with a last-minute goal from Michelle Alozie and heavy pressure from Kiki Van Zanten that led to an own goal.
Midfielder Sarah Puntigam recorded her first goal contribution of the season on Sunday with an assist on Houston's game-winner. Entering late in the second half, she continued a trend for the Dash: since league play resumed on Aug. 2, three of the team's five goals have come from substitutes. The team has scored six goals via substitutes this season, the most of any team in the league according to Opta.
Houston begins that three-game road trip in Kentucky against Racing Louisville FC on Friday, Aug. 29 and returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19 to host Chicago Stars FC. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 23, 2025
- Bay FC Sets New NWSL Attendance Record with Oracle Park Sellout - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Look to Extend Unbeaten Streak as They Host Seattle Reign FC on Sunday - Houston Dash
- Portland Thorns FC Acquires Forward Julie Dufour Through Trade with Angel City Football Club - Angel City FC
- Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Nadia Cooper to Short-Term Contract - Houston Dash
- What to Watch for as Racing Hits SoCal to Face San Diego Wave - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Forward Barbra Banda Placed on Season Ending Injury List - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dash Look to Extend Unbeaten Streak as They Host Seattle Reign FC on Sunday
- Houston Dash Sign Goalkeeper Nadia Cooper to Short-Term Contract
- Houston Dash Acquire $100,000 from Boston Legacy FC in Trade for Midfielder Barbara Olivieri
- Houston Dash Loan Defender Zoe Matthews to Dux Logroño in Spain
- Houston Dash Loan Defender Rebeca to Dux Logroño in Spain