Houston Dash Look to Extend Unbeaten Streak as They Host Seattle Reign FC on Sunday

Published on August 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON (Aug. 23, 2025) - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 24 to host Seattle Reign FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the Dash enter the match on a two-game winning streak after a last-gasp triumph over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday evening. The team has earned seven points and posted a 2-0-1 (WLD) record since league play resumed on Aug. 2. Tickets for Sunday's match are available on HoustonDash.com.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign FC

WHEN:

Sunday, August 24 - 6:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ENGLISH

NWSL+ (Link): JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

Global Feed: Joe Malfa and Mario Crowder

SPANISH

Deportes Nation (Link): Daniela Rodriguez, Laura Gomez and Alex Parra

The Dash have now claimed 11 points following a deficit this season and lead the league in that category. The team added three points to that tally on Sunday evening with a dramatic victory in New Jersey with a last-minute goal from Michelle Alozie and heavy pressure from Kiki Van Zanten that led to an own goal.

Midfielder Sarah Puntigam recorded her first goal contribution of the season on Sunday with an assist on Houston's game-winner. Entering late in the second half, she continued a trend for the Dash: since league play resumed on Aug. 2, three of the team's five goals have come from substitutes. The team has scored six goals via substitutes this season, the most of any team in the league according to Opta.

Houston begins that three-game road trip in Kentucky against Racing Louisville FC on Friday, Aug. 29 and returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19 to host Chicago Stars FC. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.







